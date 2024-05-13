Non-Profit Boosts Gender and Racial Equality for Latinx in STEM
Dimensions Sciences Releases Annual Impact Report 2023, Celebrating Eight Distinguished Scientists of Diverse Backgrounds.
Dimensions Sciences is proud to have made a difference for 86 students and scientists from underrepresented groups based on race, gender and orientation, and socioeconomic status.”KONA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dimensions Sciences Inc, the non-profit committed to promoting diversity and inclusion in STEM in the Americas, today released its 2023 Annual Impact Report, highlighting the organization’s initiatives, activities, and accomplishments for the past year.
— Marcia Fournier, President
“Dimensions Sciences is proud to have made a difference for 86 students and scientists from underrepresented groups based on race, gender and orientation, and socioeconomic status,” Founder and President Marcia Fournier said. “In 2023 alone we helped advance eight distinguished scientists financially with scholarships or awards, and helped accelerate their career progressions with professional leadership mentoring and life coaching.”
Dimensions Sciences’ most significant initiatives in 2023 are highlighted in the report and grouped into four categories:
1. Bridges program, addressing income gaps and advancing equal opportunities.
2. New Dimension award, supporting women in science in biotechnology.
3. ScientistA award, recognizing Brazilian women scientists in the U.S.
4. Thought leadership, advancing the cause through education and influence.
100% of program participants would recommend Dimensions Sciences to a colleague or friend, and for 71% it was a game-changer, based on a recent alumni survey covered in the report. For 62% it already substantially improved their careers, a number expected to grow further. Past program graduates advanced now to leadership positions, including a CEO, a biotech researcher, and an UN consultant.
Brazilian students from poor families are 46% more likely to drop out of school when family income plummets, per a study from the Copenhagen Consensus Center. And in Brazil, women make up only 35% of enrollments in STEM disciplines, per a research from Unesco.
“STEM education plays a pivotal role in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development goals, across gender equality, reduced inequalities, no poverty, and climate action,” says Co-Founder Bob Chapman. “As a 100% volunteer-run organization, Dimensions Sciences works with scientists from underrepresented groups, promoting diversity in the sciences to further equity, international collaboration, and innovative research.”
Find the 2023 Annual Impact Report at https://dimensionssciences.org/annual-reports
About Dimensions Sciences, Inc:
Dimensions Sciences, a charity 501(c)(3) organization, assists early career scientists from underrepresented communities with mentoring programs and scholarships to promote diversity in the sciences to further equity, international collaboration, and innovative research. For more information, please visit the organization's website at https://dimensionssciences.org/
