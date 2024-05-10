Việt Nam International Café Show and Tea Show 2024 kick off

VIETNAM, May 10 - HCM CITY – The Việt Nam International Café Show and Tea Show 2024 exhibitions were launched at the SECC at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in District 7 on May 9.

The 9th International Café Show, a specialised exhibit featuring coffee, food, beverage products, and related technologies, is an annual event within the Café Show series held in Seoul, Shanghai, Paris and Việt Nam.

The exhibition provides an opportunity for domestic and international visitors to network with potential partners and explore new solutions and technologies in the production, processing, and distribution sectors of the coffee, tea, and food and beverage value chains.

​Lê Bá Trí, an exhibitor from Intenso company, said, “We are here today to promote our high-quality coffee, with a focus on Vietnamese coffee. We also hope to find partners who share our viewpoint on high-quality coffee and how to create more value for the coffee industry, helping it grow as a whole."

The event attracted over 400 domestic and international exhibitors, including leading Vietnamese coffee export companies such as Trung Nguyên, Simexco, Intimex, An Thái, Tín Nghĩa, and Vĩnh Hiệp, alongside many others from around the world such as Brazil, Indonesia, Peru, and Colombia.

Ngô Thị Thanh Xuân, a visitor, said, “I have visited this event multiple times before, but this year's seems livelier, and the coffee and tea brands here are showcasing more new products and solutions for buyers.”

In addition, there were many brands of raw materials and ingredients for bartending and baking present, such as Vinamilk, Maulin (Great Eastern), Dalatmilk, Tân Nhất Hương, Barista Buddy, Trùm Nguyên Liệu, Long Beach, and Osterberg.

The exhibition also featured famous international coffee machine brands such as La Marzocco, Victoria Arduino, Nuova Simonelli, Rocket, Sanremo, BFC, Breville, CIME, Lamvita, and Giesen.

Giovanni Pezza, managing director of La Marzocco Southeast Asia, an exhibitor, said this is his third time with his partner at the event. He believes that the Vietnamese market holds significant importance within Southeast Asia and is experiencing substantial growth, particularly in the quality of its coffee.

Additionally, the exhibition includes various other activities such as business matching, workshops, and conferences.

The exhibition also features numerous barista competitions taking place from May 9 to 11.

Among them are two competitions, Vietnam National Barista Championship and the Vietnam National Brewer Championship, the only two competitions in Việt Nam certified by World Coffee Events (WCE).

These competitions aim to find the best baristas to represent the Vietnamese barista industry in international competitions.

There is also the "Asia Latte Art Battle" competition, which is being held for the first time at the event. It consists of two parts: creating Latte Art and creating innovative beverages.

These competitions provide young Vietnamese with a chance to refine and showcase their skills, experiment with numerous new products, and gain insights from top global experts to enhance their professional skill level.

The first Vietnam International Tea Exhibition aims to introduce high-quality tea products as well as the unique tea culture of Việt Nam to a large audience of domestic and international consumers.

It has also attracted over 100 booths from leading Vietnamese enterprises such as Cozy, and Cát Nghi, along with hundreds of other famous brands from Viet Nam and countries such as Malaysia, Sri Lanka.

These events are both organised by Exporum Việt Nam Company and will last until May 11. – VNS