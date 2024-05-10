Hà Nội leads in number of OCOP products

VIETNAM, May 10 - HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội continues to maintain its leading position with the largest number of One Commune One Product (OCOP) brands winning three stars or more by the end of last month.

According to the Central Co-ordination Office on New Rural Development, 63/63 provinces and cities have evaluated and classified more than 12,000 OCOP (to the end of April).

Of these, nearly 74 per cent of OCOP products achieved three star status, 24 per cent of OCOP products four stars and 42 products five stars, while the remainder are potential five stars.

The Red River Delta is the leading region in the country with nearly 31 per cent of the country's OCOP products, followed by the Mekong Delta (18 per cent), the Northern mountainous region (16.8 per cent), and the Southeast region (5.8 per cent).

Hà Nội has evaluated and classified 2,711 products since 2019. Of which, there are six five-star products, 12 potential five-star products, 1,473 four-star products and 1,220 three-star products.

Hà Nội aims to have 2,000 more OCOP products certified with three stars or over by 2025.

The capital city also wants to have 100 per cent of communes meeting advanced new rural standards to achieve OCOP status and all of the shopping centres and supermarkets in the capital introducing and selling OCOP products. — VNS