Bắc Giang pushes for lychee consumption and other key agricultural products

VIETNAM, May 10 -

BẮC GIANG — Bắc Giang Province is ramping up efforts to promote its renowned lychees and other specialty products this year, aiming to entice domestic and foreign partners to the locality.

In May, the provincial authority will hold an online trade conference with the commerce departments of Yunnan and Guangxi provinces, China, to boost consumption of lychees and other agricultural products. Additionally, campaigns on e-commerce and digital platforms will be launched. The province will also organise an event to promote early lychee consumption and tourism in Tân Yên District.

In June, the province will host a conference on the promotion of Lục Ngạn lychee and lychee tourism in 2024.

This year, delegations from Yunnan and Guangxi provinces, comprising government officials and businesses, are expected to visit the province to explore trade-investment opportunities, bolstering the lychee export activities.

In October and November, the province is planning conferences to boost consumption of oranges, pomelos and other key export-keen products of Lục Ngạn District, as well as another focusing on key products of Yên Thế District.

Additionally, in 2024, the province will join trade fairs and exhibitions both domestically and internationally. The authority will also strengthen support for businesses, co-operatives and business households in the province to engage in trade promotion activities with a focus on key products, One Commune One Product (OCOP) products, and typical rural industrial products of the province.

In April, the total retail sales of goods and services in the province reached VNĐ5.3 trillion (US$216.3 million), slightly higher compared to the previous month. In the first four months, it reached VNĐ21.3 trillion (US$869.4 million), up 17.5 per cent over the same period last year.

Total import-export turnover reached $14.9 billion, up 15.9 per cent year-on-year. — VNS