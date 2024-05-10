US initiates first sunset review of laminated woven sacks imported from Việt Nam

VIETNAM, May 10 - HÀ NỘI — The US Department of Commerce (DOC) announced the first sunset review of the anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders on laminated woven sacks imported from Việt Nam, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

The agency said the decision was announced by the DOC on May 1.

The investigated products have HS codes 6305.33.0040, 3917.39.0050, 3921.90.1100, 3921.90.1500, 3923.21.0080, 3923.21.0095, 3923.29.0000, 4601.99.0500, 4601.99.9000, 4602.90.0000, and 5903.90.2500.

They were subject to anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations by the US in 2018 and have been taxed since 2019 at the rates of between 109.46 per cent to 292.61 per cent for the anti-dumping investigation, and between 3.02 per cent to 198.87 per cent for the countervailing duty investigation, the agency said.

The sunset review is conducted once every five years. If the review results indicate that discontinuing the anti-dumping and countervailing duties could lead to the continuation or recurrence of dumping and subsidisation causing significant harm to the US production industry, the duty orders will be extended for another five years.

The Trade Remedies Authority recommended that all relevant production and export businesses familiarise themselves with regulations and procedures for the sunset review process of the US and fully comply with the investigating agency and closely co-ordinate with the authority throughout the entire process of cases.

Steel rolls investigation

The DOC has terminated its scope review investigation into steel rolls imported from Việt Nam, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam, under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The agency said the DOC announced the decision on April 30, ending the investigation initiated on August 7, 2023.

The petitioner, Dexstar Company of the US, submitted a request to the DOC to initiate a scope review investigation into steel rolls finished in Việt Nam from components originating in China, which fall within the scope of the anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders that the US is applying to similar products from China.

Based on the information and documents collected during the investigation, the DOC on March 15, 2024 announced its intention to terminate the work. — VNS