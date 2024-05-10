Germany helps Việt Nam to decarbonise steel industry

VIETNAM, May 10 -

HÀ NỘI — The German Embassy in Hà Nội on Wednesday hosted an inaugural panel discussion seeking solutions on decarbonising Việt Nam’s steel industry.

Global steel production accounts for at least 7 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Its carbon footprint touches almost every industry. Germany’s steel sector is one of the largest emitters of CO2.

"In Việt Nam, the steelmaking industry, which ranks number one in Southeast Asia, remains one of the main contributors to the country’s carbon emissions," said Dr. Guido Hildner, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany.

"We all know that the green transition of heavy industries is a global challenge. Therefore, Germany launched the Climate Club during last year’s COP28. One of its main objectives is to offer support for developing and emerging economies in their efforts to leapfrog into climate-friendly industrial development.

"We want to foster exchanges between academia, policymakers, industry and the broader public. And we would like to share our experiences and learn from others."

At this event, Anh Chu Hoàng Đức, Việt Nam Industry Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade emphasised the need for decarbonisation and highlighted national strategies for sustainable transformation aligned with global climate goals.

Prof. Dr. Bùi Anh Hòa, Lecturer and Head of Materials Engineering Department, Hanoi University of Science and Technology shared insights about the production processes of the steel sector in Việt Nam and his analysis on how to decrease carbon emissions in steelmaking under scientific aspects.

Cécile Seguineaud, Industry Policy Analyst, Clean Energy Finance and Investment Mobilisation, OECD, said that high investments are needed in low-carbon technologies to align industry’s growth with countries’ net-zero emission targets.

She highlighted the importance of assisting emerging and developing economies in designing solutions for financing and to improve the enabling conditions that can accelerate the steel industry’s transition.

This discussion marked the launch of the “Hanoi Climate Talks”, a new series of events aimed at addressing various climate change-related topics.

In his opening speech, Hildner emphasised that hosting ‘Climate Talks’ in Việt Nam is a testament to the close co-operation between Germany and Việt Nam in the field of energy transition.

The Hanoi Climate Talks provide a platform for exchanging experiences, raising awareness and fostering cooperation between policymakers, businesses, the scientific community and the broader public. — VNS