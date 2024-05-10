Vietnamese products to the EU could face suspension due to safety violations

VIETNAM, May 10 -

HÀ NỘI Vietnamese okra, also known as gumbo, exported to the European Union could face suspension due to high levels of pesticide residue, according to the Việt Nam Sanitary and Phytosanitary Authority (SPS Việt Nam) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Ngô Xuân Nam, the SPS's Deputy Director, said Vietnamese okra was one of five Vietnamese agricultural products that have been put under stricter inspection standards by the EU.

Okra, under current EU regulations, has been subjected to a 50 per cent inspection requirement on entry. Similarly, Vietnamese durian has been subjected to 10 per cent level of inspection, while instant noodles and dragon fruit both require a 20 per cent inspection. They have also been asked to go through further tests by the EU.

However, in light of recent reports of Vietnamese durian and okra failing to meet the bloc's requirements on pesticide residues, the EU may increase inspections of dragon fruits to 30 per cent and temporarily suspend all imports of okra, Nam said.

Vietnamese noodles, on the other hand, could be cleared from the list as there have been no violations in the last six months, said the deputy director.

Nam warned businesses that their products can still be put under stricter inspections in the future if they fail to comply with the EU's safety regulations. VNS