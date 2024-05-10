Masan High-Tech Materials’ steadfast commitment to sustainability

VIETNAM, May 10 -

HCM CITY — Masan High-Tech Materials, a pioneer in implementing sustainable initiatives in Việt Nam, has been making significant progress in promoting the circular economy in the context of global industries shifting towards green technologies.

Facing challenges like climate change and global warming at an “unprecedented” pace, the mining industry is expected to strive further to minimise carbon emissions and optimise resources.

Steadfast in pursuit of sustainable development, Masan High-Tech Materials, a world-leading manufacturer of high-tech materials focuses beyond the “Reduce - Reuse - Recycle” principle to sustainable innovation, applying advanced technologies to develop highly competitive products towards green manufacturing and better performance.

Energy optimisation

Masan High-Tech Materials’ commitment to sustainability is, first and foremost, demonstrated through its focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and implementing energy-saving initiatives throughout its global operations.

The company actively participates in energy transition programmes launched by the Vietnamese Government and ministries to reduce energy consumption levels.

In 2023, Masan High-Tech Materials collaborated with leading technology companies, universities and research institutions as part of the “Innovation for the Energy Revolution” programme sponsored by the German government.

Energy optimisation is carried out at each plant but is also a global approach implemented throughout the material life cycle of the company's products.

In 2023, Masan High-Tech Materials conducted a greenhouse gas inventory and calculated emissions, implementing an energy-saving programme across the company with nine projects exceeding targets.

Thái Nguyên operations in Việt Nam achieved an estimated 14,409 GJ reduction in electricity consumption, equivalent to 973.4 tonnes of CO2eq. Over 2,000 trees were planted in waste dump areas, with 63.9 hectares of land being rehabilitated through the company’s environmental restoration programmes.

Waste reduction and recycling enhancement

In addition to carbon reduction efforts, Masan High-Tech Materials has achieved significant results in waste reduction and recycling.

The company implements waste segregation during operations for recycling into new product lines, with a recycling rate of over 30 per cent of total waste.

In 2023, some 7.8 million cubic metres of wastewater were recycled for production, representing 76.1 per cent of total water consumption at its plants in Việt Nam.

Waste recycling rates at its plants worldwide are particularly high: about 56 per cent of waste is recycled at the Goslar and Sarnia plants (Germany and Canada), and over 80 per cent at the MTC plant (Việt Nam).

Craig Bradshaw, CEO of the company, said: “Masan High-Tech Materials is conscious that mineral resources are limited. For this reason, we are striving to achieve sustainable mining by implementing the most advanced eco-friendly technology for the entire material sourcing and manufacturing process in a closed loop, from ROM ore extraction to the processing and recycling of high-tech materials.”

Masan High-Tech Materials constantly researches and develops new applications for tailings and waste streams in various industries to expand recycling capabilities, with a strong commitment to establishing a circular economy and sustainable production. The company carries out pilot projects to explore the possibility of secondary tungsten supply sources in future, while also collaborating on research projects in Brazil to recycle low-grade tungsten tailings and industrial waste streams for cement production and other industries.

In 2023, Masan High-Tech Materials maintained consistent management policies while promoting operational restructuring and streamlining to optimise resources on its sustainable development journey.

These efforts have been recognised, with Masan High-Tech Materials being named among the "Top 100 Sustainable Enterprises in Vietnam" for a sixth consecutive year by the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development.

The company was also voted among the "Top 10 Innovative and Efficient Enterprises" by the Vietnam Research Business Corporation (Viet Research) and the "Top 50 Outstanding Vietnamese Enterprises in 2023" by the Vietnam Report Joint Stock Company (Vietnam Report).