Government urges submissions of draft decrees on clean energy

HÀ NỘI — The Standing Government has asked for the compilations of the decrees on Direct Power Purchase Agreement (DPPA), policies to encourage rooftop solar power for self-consumption and mechanism for natural gas and LNG-fired power to be hastened and submitted for consideration this month.

These regulations and mechanisms play an important role in promoting renewable energy and attracting private investments in power generation sources as well as contributing to improve transparency and competition of the power market, the Government said.

The draft decree on DPPA must be completed and submitted to the Government before May 15 and the rest by the end of this month.

For the draft decree on DPPA, the Government urged regulations on pricing and transmission fees to be raised in detail for the implementation of the mechanism.

The draft decree on solar power must clarify what is self-consumption and provide guidance on the pricing principle for the purchase of the excess.

The draft decree on LNG-fired power must clarify the roles of the State and enterprises in investing in the infrastructure development and pricing mechanism. — VNS