MPD Searching for a Suspect in a Northwest Burglary

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in the burglary of a business.

On Friday, May 3, 2024 at approximately 4:10 a.m., a suspect forcibly entered a closed business in the 3500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took money and electronics then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/-AYhgemYeXQ

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24066301

###