Laser Projector Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 6.91% to reach US$21.976 billion by 2029
The laser projector market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% from US$13.766 billion in 2022 to US$21.976 billion by 2029.
The laser projector market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% from US$13.766 billion in 2022 to US$21.976 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the laser projector market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$21.976 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The laser projector is a device that incorporates laser beams to create a dynamic image or surface. These laser projectors are used in various fields and purposes including entertainment and professional applications. Especially shows the laser system neccessaciates galvanometer scanners to quickly move the laser beam, producing an animated laser display visible to the human eye.
The laser projectors are used widely in various fields like cinemas for entertainment, enterprises, public places, and the healthcare field. The laser projector's creative ability to produce high-resolution and picture quality provides by the laser projector makes it the best choice for crucial fields like defense and healthcare settings. The laser projector is capable of generating long-range projections which would be beneficiary in the field of defense for mapping and regional analysis.
The Increased utilization of digital signage in various fields is the primary driving force behind the laser projector market growth. The digital signage is the present market trend all over the globe where these digital signage are appealing and eye-catching and used in various retail shops, airports, and public places. These digital boards consume less energy and have an impressive picture quality which grabs the attention of viewers. These laser projectors provide an appealing solution for various businesses to attract customers.
Laser projectors are the electronic device that utilizes a laser beam to produce a motion picture on the screen. Laser projectors are widely used for many applications like retail shops for digital signage, laser reflection for entertainment, and treatment for patients in healthcare facilities.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the laser projector market growth.
• For instance, in March 2024: BenQ launched a laser projector specifically designed for classrooms and nature nature-friendly design called “LH650”. By offering 4000 lumens brightness the projector offers high resolution and better quality images. The smartco2 technology is initiated in this projector which helps to reduce the high energy consumption.
• For instance, in February 2024 Optoma launched a smart UHD laser projector called “UHZ55” This product is able to change the homecinema environment to the next level through its innovative technology. The 4k projector provides high-quality images, various colors, and excellent brightness. Incorporated with smart capabilities and a durable laser light source.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/laser-projector-market
The laser projector market, based on product type is segmented into two categories namely cad laser projection system and laser projector. Laser projector is expected to account for the major share of the laser projector market. laser projectors are suitable options for various fields like retail shops, home entertainment, and digital signage. As these laser projectors provide increased quality images and are their economical price for purchase makes them the best choice by counsumers.
The laser projector market, based on resolution type is segmented into five categories namely HD & full HD, WUXGA, WQXGA, AND 2K, XGA & WXGA, 4K, and others. 4K is expected to account for the major share of the laser projector market. 4k resolution is preferred because the 4k resolution frequency provides top image quality for large screens.
The laser projector market, based on illumination type is segmented into four categories namely hybrid, laser diode, rgb laser, and laser phosphor. Laser phosphor is expected to account for the major share of the laser projector market. The laser phosphor is commonly available in the market at an economical price and offers a good performance.
The laser projector market, based on end-user is segmented into seven categories namely education, retail, industrial, medical, cinema, enterprise, and public places. Cinema and medical are expected to account for the major share of the laser projector market. The laser projector re preferred by these two end users due to its unique features like sharp image quality and vivid color offering with high-resolution clarity.
Based on geography, the laser projector market is expanding significantly in the Asia Pacific region due to various reasons. In countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea there is a growing demand for laser projectors in various industries, including cinema, education, retail, and medical. The demand is being driven by these nations is due to enhanced developments in the field of education which promotes online learning and will propel the laser projector market in the region.
The research includes several key players from the laser projector market, such as Panasonic Corporation, SONY Corporation, NEC Display Solutions, Hitachi Digital Media Group, EPSON (The Seiko Group), Barco, Delta Electronics, Viewsonic Corporation, Optoma (Coretronic Group), and Ricoh Company.
The market analytics report segments the laser projector market as follows:
• By Product Type
o CAD Laser projection system
o Laser Projector
• By Resolution Type
o HD & Full HD
o WUXGA, WQXGA, and 2K
o XGA & WXGA
o 4K
o Others
• By Illumination Type
o Hybrid
o Laser Diode
o RGB Laser
o Laser Phosphor
• By End – User
o Education
o Retail
o Industrial
o Medical
o Cinema
o Enterprise
o Public places
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Panasonic Corporation
• SONY Corporation
• NEC Display Solutions
• Hitachi Digital Media Group
• EPSON (The Seiko Group)
• Barco
• Delta Electronics
• Viewsonic Corporation
• Optoma (Coretronic Group)
• Ricoh Company
Explore More Reports:
• Optical Measurement Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/optical-measurement-market
• Global Pico Projector Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-pico-projector-market
• Smart Home Projector Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/smart-home-projector-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn