Outcome List of President Xi Jinping's State Visit to Hungary

From May 8 to 10, 2024, President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China paid a state visit to Hungary. The outcome list of the visit is as follows:

I. Joint Statement

Joint Statement Between the People's Republic of China and Hungary on the Establishment of an All-Weather Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the New Era

II. Cooperation Documents Signed or Agreed Upon by Both Parties

1.China-Hungary Belt and Road Cooperation Priority Projects and Issues List (the third round)

2.Memorandum of Understanding on Establishing Joint Laboratories Between the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry of Culture and Innovation of Hungary

3.Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation Between the Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry of Finance of Hungary

4.Memorandum of Understanding on Promoting High-quality Development of Economic and Trade Cooperation Zones Between the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry for National Economy of Hungary

5. Memorandum of Understanding on Promoting Investment Cooperation in Green Development Between the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry of Energy of Hungary

6.Memorandum of Understanding on the Establishment of Investment Cooperation Committee Between the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary

7.Work Plan on Cultural Cooperation Between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry of Culture and Innovation of Hungary for the Period 2025-2029

8.Joint Communiqué Between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry of Culture and Innovation of Hungary on the Inauguration of the China Cultural Center in Budapest

9.Memorandum of Understanding Between the China Atomic Energy Authority and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary for Cooperation in Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy

10.Memorandum of Understanding Between the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry of Agriculture of Hungary on Cooperation in the Field of Animal and Plant Quarantine

11.Protocol Between the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry of Agricultural of Hungary on Health Requirements for Bovine Semen to be Exported from Hungary to China

12.Protocol of Phytosanitary Requirements for Export of Fresh Cherries from Hungary to China Between the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry of Agriculture of Hungary

13.Memorandum of Understanding Between the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary on Promoting Supply Chain Cooperation Between Chinese and Hungarian Enterprises

14.Memorandum of Understanding on Film Cooperation Between China Film Administration and the Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister of Hungary

15.News Exchange and Cooperation Agreement Between Xinhua News Agency of the People's Republic of China, Media Service Support and Asset Management Fund and Duna Media Service Provider Nonprofit Ltd. of Hungary

16.Memorandum on Deepening Cooperation Between China Media Group and Media Service Support and Asset Management Fund of Hungary

17.Strategic Cooperation Agreement Between China Media Group and National Tourism Agency of Hungary

18.Agreement on Mutual Cooperation Between People's Daily (People's Republic of China) and Media Service Support and Asset Management Fund and Duna Media Service Nonprofit Private Limited Company (Hungary)