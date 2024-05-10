Remarks by President Xi Jinping at the Joint Meeting with the Press with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán

May 9, 2024

Your Excellency Prime Minister Viktor Orbán,

Friends from the Media,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I am delighted to pay a state visit to Hungary at the kind invitation of President Tamás Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. I wish to thank President Sulyok, Prime Minister Orbán, and the Hungarian government for the thoughtful arrangements and warm hospitality. I wish to take this opportunity to convey through the media the cordial greetings and best wishes of the Chinese people to the Hungarian people.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and Hungary. Over the past 75 years, the two sides have always followed the principles of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and win-win to ensure that bilateral relations keep moving in the right direction. The relationship is now at its best in history. I just concluded friendly and productive talks with Prime Minister Orbán. We had an in-depth exchange of views and reached extensive consensus on the development of China-Hungary relations in the new era and on issues of mutual interest. We witnessed the exchange of important bilateral cooperation documents. I have full confidence in the future of our bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Orbán and I both agree that China and Hungary have always been good friends that trust and support each other as well as good partners that seek win-win cooperation over the years. We should further elevate our relations and enrich our cooperation. We have decided to issue a joint statement to announce the establishment of an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era between China and Hungary. From this new starting point, we will do what we can to enable our bilateral relations and practical cooperation to embark on a golden voyage toward greater goals so as to inject strong impetus into the development and prosperity of both countries.

We both believe that profound political mutual trust has laid a solid foundation for China-Hungary relations. Both sides will maintain the momentum of close high-level interactions. We will strengthen dialogue and exchanges between our governments, legislatures and political parties, share governance experience, and firmly support each other’s core interests. China highly appreciates Hungary’s firm commitment to the one-China principle, and will continue to firmly support Hungary in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions.

We both agree that the Belt and Road Initiative and Hungary’s Eastern Opening strategy are highly compatible. We will connect our development strategies more closely, deepen economic, trade, investment, and financial cooperation, and advance the Budapest-Belgrade railway and other key projects. We will expand cooperation in emerging industries and foster new quality productive forces to empower and facilitate economic and social development of the two countries.

We both believe that there is a solid foundation for China-Hungary traditional friendship. We will continue to support the teaching of each other’s language, make good use of our cultural centers, strengthen sports, media and subnational exchanges and cooperation, and promote mutual learning and understanding between different cultures and peoples. The two sides will further improve their respective exit-entry policies and enhance direct flight linkages to create more favorable conditions for more people-to-people exchanges.

We both believe that cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries (China-CEEC Cooperation) conforms with the principles of extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, and that it is a fine example of cross-regional cooperation. China and Hungary will work together to expand the scope, broaden the coverage and raise the levels of the China-CEEC Cooperation so as to deliver greater benefits to the peoples of relevant countries. China values its comprehensive strategic partnership with the European Union (EU), and views Europe as an important pole in a multipolar world and a key partner in China’s bid to advance Chinese modernization. China supports Hungary in playing a bigger role in the EU and promoting greater progress in China-EU relations.

We both agree that China and Hungary share similar views and positions on international and regional situations. We will strengthen communication and coordination in the multilateral field, and advocate vigorously for an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization. We will resolutely uphold international fairness and justice, and endeavor to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

The Communist Party of China is leading the Chinese people in a concerted effort to build China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through the Chinese path to modernization. Chinese modernization means tremendous opportunities to the world. China wishes to enjoy common development and prosperity with Hungary. I believe with joint efforts from both sides, China and Hungary will embrace a brighter future.

Thank you.