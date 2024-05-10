AI’s Challenge to Cybersecurity: How Cyber Umbrella’s Revolutionary Model is Empowering America's Businesses
Cyber Umbrella boosts small biz against AI cyber threats with free assessments under the Cyber Defence Force initiative.UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A New Dawn in Cybersecurity
In an era where cyber threats are evolving with alarming sophistication, driven by advances in artificial intelligence, the security of sensitive business data has never been more precarious. Michael Benson, a visionary whose life's work has been defined by overcoming personal and professional challenges, has launched an innovative campaign through CyberUmbrella, a division of LoveVision, to safeguard American enterprises from these emerging dangers.
From Personal Struggle to National Shield
Michael's journey began with a personal health challenge that set him on a path of resilience and determination. Diagnosed with glaucoma at birth and overcoming significant personal hurdles, Michael has dedicated his life to helping others. His organization, LoveVision, initially focused on aiding those facing vision loss but has since expanded its mission to include national security through the lens of cyber warfare. Today, Cyber Umbrella stands as a testament to Michael’s commitment to service, embodying his belief that anyone, regardless of physical ability, can contribute significantly to our nation's resilience.
The Cyber Defence Force: America’s New Frontier
The Cyber Defence Force (CDF), initiated by Cyber Umbrella, symbolizes a modern-day Paul Revere’s ride, but in the digital realm. Created for those like Michael who wanted to serve our country, but were unable due to medical conditions such as his glaucoma, the CDF offers an inclusive path to service. “I believe we are at war. The cyber war is real and escalating quickly. I was born with glaucoma and still had good vision in my twenties, although I could not qualify to serve my country. There are many disabled and older patriotic Americans who would like to participate in protecting the American way of life. Watching the news today, many feel helpless and believe there is nothing they can do. The CDF is a purpose-driven mission that gives everyone the opportunity to participate and help boost awareness,” said Michael Benson.
Why Cyber Umbrella’s Mission is Critical
The statistics are stark, and the projections are alarming—cyber attacks are on the rise, with the FBI noting a potential tripling in frequency this year alone. Cyber Umbrella’s strategy involves a proactive approach to cybersecurity, where prevention is prioritized over remediation. Their goal is to secure 5 million consumers by conducting these essential assessments, thereby mitigating the risks posed by cyber threats before they can cause irreparable damage.
How Businesses Can Engage and Benefit
Engagement with Cyber Umbrella’s initiative is straightforward and immensely beneficial. Businesses are encouraged to register for a free penetration test, which can reveal vulnerabilities in their cyber defenses. By identifying and addressing these weaknesses, companies not only protect themselves but also contribute to the broader goal of national cyber resilience.
The Future of Cyber Defense
Looking ahead, Cyber Umbrella plans to expand its reach and deepen its impact. The vision includes not only increasing the number of businesses and consumers protected but also enhancing the technological tools used to detect and counteract cyber threats. The organization is committed to staying at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation, ensuring that American businesses can thrive in a secure digital ecosystem.
About Cyber Umbrella:
Founded by Michael Benson, a seasoned entrepreneur and philanthropist, Cyber Umbrella operates under the ethos that everyone has a role to play in securing our nation. Stemming from LoveVision, Cyber Umbrella utilizes its resources to equip businesses across America with the necessary tools to defend against cyber threats, fulfilling Michael’s lifelong commitment to service and protection.
