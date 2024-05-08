KEYNOTE ADDRESS HONORABLE TUALA TEVAGA IOSEFO PONIFASIO DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER / ACTING MINISTER FOR MINISTRY OF WOMEN, COMMUNITY AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT EXHIBITION OF FINE MATS AND SHOWCASING SIAPO PROGRAM FOR UPOLU

SAMOA, May 8 - (THURSDAY 9TH OF MAY, FROM 6AM – 9AM) INFRONT OF THE GOVERNMENT BUILDING

Reverend Esekielu Alaivaa,( Methodist Church – Satuiatua)

Honorable Cabinet Ministers

Members of the Diplomatic Corp

CEOs of Government Ministries, Public and Private sector partners

Members of District Development Councils

Distinguished guests and esteemed weavers of fine mats (ie Samoa)

It is with great pleasure and profound respect that I extend a warm welcome to each and every one of you to this auspicious gathering. Today, we have the honor of coming together to celebrate the exquisite artistry and cultural significance of fine mats, as well as the dedication and talent of the weavers who have kept this tradition alive.

On this special annual event of the fine mats exhibition and siapo showcasing, we gather not only to celebrate the love and strength of mothers but also to pay tribute to the dedicated weavers of Samoa whose craftsmanship and artistry enrich our cultural heritage.

Today, as we honor the mothers who have nurtured and shaped our lives, we also extend our heartfelt appreciation to the talented weavers who have preserved and passed down the tradition of fine mat weaving through the generations.

In Samoa, weaving is not simply a skill but a sacred art form that carries with it the stories, values, and spirit of our people. The intricate patterns and vibrant colors of the fine mats speak volumes about the creativity, dedication, and cultural pride of our weavers.

As we celebrate Mother’s Day this week, let us also celebrate the weavers who embody the nurturing and caring spirit that defines motherhood. Like mothers, weavers pour their love and devotion into every stitch, creating not just works of art but symbols of our shared heritage and identity.

To all the weavers present here today, your work is a labor of love that weaves together the threads of our past and present, creating a tapestry of tradition and beauty that enriches our lives. Your dedication to preserving our cultural heritage through the art of fine mat weaving is truly commendable.

May this celebration be a testament to the enduring legacy of our weavers and a reminder of the importance of honoring and supporting their invaluable contribution to Samoan culture.

To our esteemed guests your presence here today reflects your commitment to preserving and promoting our rich cultural heritage. Your support is invaluable in ensuring that our traditions are upheld and that the work of our skilled weavers is recognized and appreciated.

Thank you to all the weavers, mothers, and guests for joining us today in this celebration of art, culture, and love. Happy Mother’s Day to you all, and may the art of weaving continue to thrive and inspire generations to come.

SOIFUA MA IA MANUIA !!

Photos by Government of Samoa (Leaosa Faaifo Faaifo and Peseta Tusiga Taofiga)