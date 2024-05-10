La Flora Launches Near Tamarindo Offering A New Vision for Luxury Living with Expansive Ocean and Mountain Views
EINPresswire.com/ -- Costa Rica's La Garita Nueva, Guanacaste Leading developer of sustainable luxury communities, La Flora Development, has announced the opening of La Flora, its newest residential property, which is situated in the stunning Guanacaste, Costa Rica, landscapes. This innovative development offers a rare combination of tranquil living and opulent amenities thanks to its ideal location with views of the mountains and the ocean.
La Flora, which covers a sizable 19 hectares, is primarily intended for opulent and roomy living. With expansive vistas and rich natural surroundings, each lot, which is roughly 5,000 square meters, provides residents not just a piece of real estate but also a private haven. The development is scheduled to take place in two stages, the first of which will feature large homesites and the second of which will add 21 more lots.
Commencing at less than $200,000, these lots offer an affordable gateway to opulent living. Thanks to its appealing seller financing alternatives, La Flora has made things simpler for prospective investors and homeowners. With the help of these customized packages, more people will now be able to fulfill their dream of owning a piece of paradise rather than just the wealthy.
Every homesite at La Flora is completely furnished with contemporary services, such as electricity and a dependable water well supply. Starlink guarantees a fast internet connection and provides connectivity in this peaceful environment. A community orchard that offers a variety of fresh, organic fruits, a fully stocked gym, and a yoga shala are just a few of the first-rate amenities available to residents.
Conchal, Playa Grande, and Tamarindo, three of Costa Rica's most stunning beaches, are all just 15 minutes away from La Flora. It is also easily accessible in less than 20 minutes from nearby marinas, airports, and other important facilities, which combines its seclusion with a sense of community.
Two private international schools that offer first-rate multilingual education are only five minutes apart, making education easily accessible. As part of its dedication to sustainability, La Flora uses eco-friendly development techniques to guarantee a low environmental effect and preserve the area's natural beauty.
La Flora intends to add more homesites to its community in the future, along with a specific commercial area set aside for the growth of businesses. This commercial acre provides a wealth of chances for local business owners or outside investors hoping to profit from the community's expansion.
"At La Flora, we're crafting a community that epitomizes the pinnacle of luxury and peaceful living, designed to integrate seamlessly with the stunning natural beauty of Costa Rica," says Sancho of Daniel Sancho & Cia. arquitectos, lead architect of La Flora. He continues, "We've meticulously designed each element to enhance the breathtaking views each home site offers while ensuring our residents experience world-class amenities at their doorstep."
For any inquiries, contact Cameron Christensen at cameron@lafloraguanacaste.com.
About La Flora Development
Dedicated to developing distinctive, environmentally friendly residential communities in Costa Rica, La Flora Development was founded in 2022. The company is focused on combining opulent living with environmentally responsible techniques, with a strong dedication to quality and sustainability. Its goal is to set new benchmarks in the real estate industry.
To learn more about the La Flora Development visit:
Website: https://lafloraguanacaste.com
Instagram: https://instagram.com/la_flora_guanacaste
Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/u2WCuVEyF8cZVinBA
Cameron Christensen
La Flora Guanacaste Development
