Veena Gundavelli Earns Coveted Spot in The Software Report’s Top AI Executives of 2024
Under Gundavelli, Emagia has delivered SaaS-based order-to-cash automation platforms for global finance and shared services for over a decade.
It’s a great honor to be recognized as a Top AI executive, as AI is not only the future, but in many ways the present of all software.”SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emagia is proud to announce that Founder and CEO Veena Gundavelli has earned distinction as one of the Top 25 AI Executives of 2024 from research firm The Software Report. This honor is a testament to Gundavelli's pivotal role in driving innovation within the finance and technology industries through AI and autonomous finance during what is fast-becoming the most transformative period since widespread adoption of the Internet itself.
According to recent reports, 55% of organizations implemented or piloted AI solutions in 2023. Top experts expect that number to soar in 2024, with the total AI market projected to reach $184 billion. Gundavelli's work with Emagia is at the forefront of this growth, offering robust and reliable platforms that address the fast-evolving needs of global finance operations.
Against this backdrop of a rapidly advancing industry, Gundavelli's leadership stands out for its significant contributions to AI-based solutions in the financial sector. Her work with Emagia has been instrumental in revolutionizing global finance operations, as the company's AI-powered Digital Order-to-Cash (OTC) Management Platform continues to modernize and streamline the entire accounts receivables process for companies around the globe. By integrating automation, analytics, and AI, Emagia's cloud-based fintech platform has empowered exponential gains in efficiency.
Most recently, Gundavelli spearheaded the relaunch of Emagia’s GiaPay, an AI-powered payments orchestration solution designed for the modern B2B payments needs of global enterprises. Over one million buyers are currently on GiaPay network, and Emagia’s enterprise customers are already receiving several millions in transaction amounts from their buyers securely using GiaPay.
“It’s a great honor to be recognized as a Top AI executive, as AI is not only the future, but in many ways the present of all software,” said Gundavelli. “AI is transforming every enterprise process, and Emagia is at the helm of this transformation. From automating repetitive tasks to augmenting the workforce with digital assistants, Emagia has been at the forefront of using the latest digital technologies to empower businesses to achieve world-class performance in credit, collections, deductions, and cash application.”
Gundavelli's journey to this prestigious recognition spans over three decades of demonstrated leadership and technical expertise. Prior to founding Emagia, she held key positions at Solix Technologies, Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc., bringing her deep understanding of technology and business operations to the roles she undertook. In addition to her current role, Gundavelli has an impressive academic background, with a master's degree in computer engineering from Santa Clara University and an undergraduate degree in electronics and communications engineering from Osmania University.
At the time of this announcement, Gundavelli was on a philanthropy trip in India promoting the nonprofit organization Touch-A-Life, which leverages AI and the blockchain among other technologies to help those in need, especially in her home area of California. Gundavelli has served the organization as a longtime board member.
About Emagia:
Emagia is the leading provider of autonomous finance platforms for global order-to-cash operations. Emagia’s mission is to empower all finance executives and organizations to realize their fullest potential by driving exponential efficiency and unlocking strategic advantage in their finance operations. Emagia’s AI-powered Order-to-Cash platform brings together AI, analytics, and automation to drive exponential efficiency to the end-to-end order to cash process – order management, credit, e-invoicing, e-payments, receivables, collections, deductions and cash application.
Emagia’s flagship AI copilot Gia is the world’s leading pre-trained enterprise digital assistant for OTC operations that empowers finance operations teams to be highly efficient and digital world-class performers. Emagia’s platform has processed over $900 billion in accounts receivables for enterprises in over 90 countries in over 25 languages.
Emagia’s platform seamlessly integrates with leading enterprise financial systems such as SAP, Oracle, NetSuite, MS Dynamics, Sage and others. The Silicon Valley-based company recently earned distinction among the world’s top fintech companies by CNBC, and it was recognized as “a Visionary” for the third consecutive year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Invoice-to-Cash solutions.
