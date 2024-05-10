Omni Global Labs Launched Sleep Better Patch to Improve Sleep Management for Restful Nights and Energized Mornings
Omni Global Labs’ most recent launch aims to enhance sleep quality with natural ingredients.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omni Global Labs is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the Sleep Better Patch, a natural, non-habit-forming solution designed to improve sleep quality and promote a healthier lifestyle. This new product is set to make its debut on major television networks, highlighting its unique benefits and the science behind its effectiveness.
The Sleep Better Patch utilizes a blend of natural ingredients, including melatonin, valerian root, and chamomile, to facilitate a restful sleep experience. Engineered with advanced time-release technology, the patch ensures a steady release of ingredients throughout the night, aiding users in achieving deeper sleep cycles and waking up rejuvenated.
Clinical studies and customer feedback have shown remarkable results with the Sleep Better Patch, with over 93% of users reporting improved sleep quality within just one week of use. This product is part of Omni Global Labs’ commitment to providing safe, effective, and innovative health and wellness solutions.
"The Sleep Better Patch is our response to the growing need for natural, accessible sleep aids that support a busy lifestyle," said Rehan Khan, CEO of Omni Global Labs. "We're excited to bring a product to market that not only meets this need but does so in a way that upholds our commitment to quality and sustainability.”
"As someone who has struggled with sleep, finding a non-invasive solution like the Sleep Better Patch has been life-changing," shares Melinda B, a busy nurse and mother of three. "It's easy to use, and I wake up feeling like I can take on the world."
Founded in 2019, Omni Global Labs has quickly become a leader in the health and wellness space, experiencing momentous growth through its innovative product line, including the topical Sleep Better Patch. The company is committed to continuing its research and development efforts to bring new solutions to market that enhance everyday health and well-being.
Looking ahead, Omni Global Labs plans to expand its product offerings and explore new markets to meet the evolving health needs of consumers worldwide. The company is dedicated to improving quality of life through sustainable and scientifically backed products.
For more information, please visit https://a.co/d/iJrqpDm or call 1-800-718-4887.
Rehan Khan, CEO
Omni Global Labs
sales@omnigloballabs.com