Public Invited to Review Flood Maps in Morris County, New Jersey

Morris County, N.J. - FEMA is proposing updates to the Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) for Morris County, New Jersey. Community partners are invited to participate in a 90-day appeal and comment period.

The updated maps were produced as a result of the Scientific Review Panel (SRP) and in coordination with local, state and FEMA officials. Significant community review of the maps has already taken place, but before the maps become final, community partners can identify any corrections or questions about the information provided and submit appeals or comments. The communities receiving updated FIRM map panels as a result of this SRP include Borough of Butler, Township of East Hanover, Borough of Kinnelon, Borough of Lincoln Park, Township of Montville, Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills, Township of Pequannock and Borough of Riverdale.

The 90-day appeal period will begin on or around May 10, 2024. Residents, business owners and other community partners are encouraged to review the updated maps to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements. They may submit an appeal if they perceive that modeling or data used to create the map is technically or scientifically incorrect.

An appeal must include technical information, such as hydraulic or hydrologic data, to support the claim.

Appeals cannot be based on the effects of proposed projects or projects started after the study is in progress.

If property owners see incorrect information that does not change the flood hazard information — such as a missing or misspelled road name in the Special Flood Hazard Area or an incorrect corporate boundary — they can submit a written comment.

The next step in the mapping process is the resolution of all comments and appeals. Once they are resolved, FEMA will notify communities of the effective date of the final maps.

Submit appeals and comments by contacting your local floodplain administrator. The preliminary maps may be viewed online at the FEMA Flood Map Changes Viewer: http://msc.fema.gov/fmcv.

For more information about the flood maps:

Use a live chat service about flood maps at http://go.usa.gov/r6C (just click on the “Live Chat” icon).

Contact a FEMA Map Specialist by telephone; toll free, at 1-877-FEMA-MAP (1-877-336-2627) or by email at FEMA-FMIX@fema.dhs.gov.

Most homeowner’s insurance policies do not cover flooding. There are cost-saving options available for those newly mapped into a high-risk flood zone. Learn more about your flood insurance options by talking with your insurance agent and visiting https://www.floodsmart.gov.

Morris County Flood Mapping Milestones

2021-2023 — Regular coordination meetings with local officials on mapping progress.

9/28/2023 — Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map released.

12/8/2023 — Community Coordination and Outreach Meeting to review Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map and discuss updates to local floodplain management ordinance and flood insurance.

On or Around 5/10/2024 — Appeal Period starts.

Summer 2025* — New Flood Insurance Rate Map becomes effective and flood insurance requirements take effect. (*Timeline subject to change pending completion of the appeal review process.)

If you have any questions, please contact FEMA Region 2 Office of External Affairs at (212) 680-3699 or at FEMA-R2-ExternalAffairs@fema.dhs.gov.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.