Senator Cramer Leads MOMS Act to Help Bolster Culture of Life, Empower Women, Nourish Families

WASHINGTON – With Mother’s Day around the corner, a group of senators is introducing legislation to help address the challenges many mothers face throughout their pregnancy journeys, and the expensive endeavor of raising a family. This comes at a critical moment as the number of U.S. births in 2023 was the lowest since 1979, according to provisional CDC data. Last year, the total fertility rate in America hit an all-time low.

Today, U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) joined U.S. Senators Katie Boyd Britt (R-AL) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) in introducing the More Opportunities for Moms to Succeed (MOMS) Act. This legislation would provide vital support to women during the initial phases of motherhood – prenatal, postpartum, and early childhood development – and bolster access to resources and assistance to help mothers and their children flourish.

Specifically, the MOMS Act includes Senator Cramer’s Unborn Child Support Act, which would support expectant mothers and their unborn children by allowing mothers to receive child support from the father during pregnancy, should they choose to do so.

“Being pro-life means valuing both mother and child,” said Cramer. “The financial strain of pregnancy and raising a family is real. Our MOMS Act helps provide pregnant women with the resources they need at all stages of motherhood. I’m glad to join Senators Britt and Rubio in this effort to empower women and advance a culture of life.”



“As a mom, I know firsthand that there is no greater blessing in life than our children and understand the types of challenges that women face during their pregnancy journeys and while raising their kids. I’m proud to support women throughout these seasons of motherhood. This legislation is further evidence that you can absolutely be pro-life, pro-woman, and pro-family at the same time. The MOMS Act advances a comprehensive culture of life, grows and strengthens families, and ensures moms have the opportunities and resources needed so they and their children can thrive and live their American Dreams,” said Senator Britt.

“Being pro-life means being pro-mother. We need to work towards passing legislation that helps mothers before, during, and after pregnancy,” said Senator Rubio.

Upon implementation, the MOMS Act would:

Establish Pregnancy.gov – a federal clearinghouse of resources available to expecting and postpartum moms, as well as those with young children.

This clearinghouse would increase access to adoption agencies, pregnancy resource centers, and other relevant public and private resources available to pregnant women within their zip code and surrounding areas. As part of Pregnancy.gov, HHS would be required to include and maintain a national list of federal funding opportunities available to non-profit and healthcare entities for pregnancy support.



Improve access to pre- and post-natal resources.

This legislation would establish a grant program for non-profit entities to support, encourage, and assist women in carrying their pregnancies to term and caring for their babies after birth. It would also provide tools for pre-natal and post-natal telehealth appointments by instituting a grant program to purchase necessary medical equipment and technology in rural and medically underserved areas.



Require states to apply child support obligations to the time period during pregnancy.



Full text of the bill can be found here. A one-pager of the bill can be found here.



Additional cosponsors of the MOMS Act include U.S. Senators Roger Marshall (R-KS), Steve Daines (R-MT), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Eric Schmitt (R-MO), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Roger Wicker (R-MS), and J.D. Vance (R-OH).

Senator Cramer has been a champion of fostering a culture of life. He received the Life Protector Award from the North Dakota Right to Life in January 2023, and introduced a resolution in June 2022, celebrating the pro-life movement on its victory in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

In 2022, Senator Cramer penned an op-ed in the Washington Examiner, highlighting his Unborn Child Support Act. Senator Cramer first introduced the bill in 2020 and has reintroduced it every subsequent Congress. The legislation has garnered the support of several pro-life organizations.