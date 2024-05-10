FEMA Remains in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – Even though Disaster Recovery Centers have closed and the deadline to apply for federal assistance has passed, FEMA is still on the ground in Michigan to help homeowners and renters recover from the Aug. 24-26, 2023, severe storms, tornadoes and flooding.

Stay in Touch with FEMA

FEMA Individual Assistance specialists will continue calling survivors to follow up with their applications for assistance. We might call you because we need important documents or to clarify what kinds of assistance you need. That’s why it’s important to keep your address and contact information updated. Contact us, update your information or check the status of your application one of three ways:

Log on to your account at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Use the FEMA mobile app.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

If You Missed the Application Deadline

FEMA may consider a late application if extraordinary circumstances kept you from applying before the end of the registration period on May 8, 2024.

Call 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. and explain the reasons for your late application.

Are you Prepared for the Next Disaster?

Recovering from one disaster can lead to being better prepared for the next. There are steps you can take right now to reduce your risk. Learn more here: https://fema.cosocloud.com/dr4757mi-resources/

If you have additional questions regarding hazard mitigation or flood insurance, call 833-336-2487 or email FEMA-MIMIT@fema.dhs.gov to speak to a FEMA mitigation specialist.

Finally, visit Ready.gov, a federal website designed to prepare citizens for disasters and emergencies.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. For more information about Michigan’s ongoing recovery, visit www.fema.gov/4757

