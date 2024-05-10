FEMA to Open Disaster Recovery Centers in Douglas and Washington Counties

LINCOLN, Neb. – FEMA is opening two Disaster Recovery Centers this Friday, May 10, in Douglas and Washington counties to provide one-on-one assistance for people affected by the April tornadoes.

The recovery center in Douglas County will open at 8 a.m. Friday.

The Washington County center will open at 1 p.m. Friday.

Both locations will then be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

Disaster Recovery Center Locations

Douglas County

Omaha Police Department – Community Room C116

20924 Cumberland Dr

Elkhorn, NE 68022

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice

Washington County

First Lutheran Church

2146 Wright St

Blair, NE 68008

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week until further notice

To save time, please apply with FEMA online or by phone before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center. If you need help completing your application, FEMA staff will be on hand to help you in person.

How to Apply with FEMA

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Call FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362)

Download and use the FEMA app

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

FEMA Offers a Variety of Help for Nebraska Tornado Survivors

FEMA can provide money to eligible applicants for help with serious needs, paying for a temporary place to live, home repairs and other needs not covered by insurance.

Money provided by FEMA does not have to be repaid and may include:

Serious Needs: Money for lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation.

Money for lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation. Displacement : Money to help with housing needs if you cannot return to your home because of the disaster. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options while you look for a rental unit.

: Money to help with housing needs if you cannot return to your home because of the disaster. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options while you look for a rental unit. Home Repair or Replacement: Money to help you repair or replace your home damaged by the disaster. The money can also help with pre-existing damage to parts of your home where the disaster caused further damage.

Money to help you repair or replace your home damaged by the disaster. The money can also help with pre-existing damage to parts of your home where the disaster caused further damage. Rental Assistance: Money you can use to rent housing if you are displaced from your home because of the disaster.

Money you can use to rent housing if you are displaced from your home because of the disaster. Other Needs: Money to help you repair or replace personal property, pay for child-care expenses caused by the disaster, repair or replace a vehicle damaged by the disaster, and pay for disaster-related moving and storage expenses.

Disaster Recovery Centers are physically accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs. They are equipped with assistance and adaptive technology such as amplified phones, caption phones, video phones, wheelchair ramps and other resources to help ensure all applicants can access resources.