McKinleyville Community Choir Performing May 25 and June 2, 8, 9

This is a press release from the McKinleyville Community Choir:

Spring is in the air and what better way to celebrate than attending a lovely concert by the members of the McKinleyville Community Choir.

Listen to the voices of 50+ members singing modern and traditional favorites. The choir is under the direction of Jon Reisdorf, Stephen Lewis and Naomi Faulkner. Some selections include Moonglow, Amazing Grace, An Die Musik (in German), The Lion Sleeps Tonight and Love Psalm.

Join the choir on Saturday May 25th at 3 pm in Trinidad at the Trinidad Town Hall, 409 Trinity St., Sunday June 2nd at 3 pm the Arcata Presbyterian Church, 11th and G Streets in Arcata. Other performances are scheduled on Saturday, June 8th at 1pm at the Eureka Main Library on 1313 3rd St., Eureka and Sunday, June 9th at 3 pm in McKinleyville at Azalea Hall at 1620 Pickett Road.

All performances are free to the public. However, donations are always welcomed.