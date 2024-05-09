Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,216 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,375 in the last 365 days.

McKinleyville Community Choir Performing May 25 and June 2, 8, 9

This is a press release from the McKinleyville Community Choir:

Spring is in the air and what better way to celebrate than attending a lovely concert by the members of the McKinleyville Community Choir.

Listen to the voices of 50+ members singing modern and traditional favorites. The choir is under the direction of Jon Reisdorf, Stephen Lewis and Naomi Faulkner.  Some selections include Moonglow, Amazing Grace, An Die Musik (in German), The Lion Sleeps Tonight and Love Psalm.

Join the choir on Saturday May 25th at 3 pm in Trinidad at the Trinidad Town Hall, 409 Trinity St., Sunday June 2nd at 3 pm the Arcata Presbyterian Church, 11th and G Streets in Arcata.  Other performances are scheduled on Saturday, June 8th at 1pm at the Eureka Main Library on 1313 3rd St., Eureka and Sunday, June 9th at 3 pm in McKinleyville at Azalea Hall at 1620 Pickett Road.

All performances are free to the public.  However, donations are always welcomed.

2024 Spring CALENDAR OF EVENTS Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

McKinleyville Community Choir Performing May 25 and June 2, 8, 9

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more