Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad’s 2024 Season Opens May 25th
New Schedule Features a Summer Price Decrease for Coach, More Friday Express Trains and Additional Autumn DeparturesCHAMA, NEW MEXICO, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The opening whistle will blow in both Chama, NM and Antonito, Colo. on Saturday, May 25th as the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad opens for the 2024 season. There will be Opening Day festivities at each station at 9 a.m., including flag raising with local Boy Scout troops, live music, blessings of the train, and comments from local dignitaries.
“In 2024, it will be easier – and more affordable – to get on board for the trip of a lifetime,” said Ed Beaudette, general manager of the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad. “The hardworking Cumbres & Toltec team is eager to welcome visitors to Northern New Mexico and Southern Colorado to experience the thrill of steam railroading.”
New for 2024, additional autumn weekend departures, Friday Express Trains Outlaw Dinner Trains, and an average $20 price deduction for summer Coach class tickets.
Running May 25 through October 19, 2024, trains will depart from both Antonito, Colo. and Chama, NM six days a week, Tuesday–Sunday. Trip options include:
● All Aboard Full Excursion Trips – trains travel the full line between Chama, NM and Antonito, Colo. and include a one-hour bus ride. These trips are called the Antonito All Aboard and the Chama All Aboard and include lunch and motorcoach service. Adult ticket prices start at $115 for summer departures and $155 for the fall season.
● Half Limited Trips travel half the C&TS line from either Chama, NM or Antonito, Colo to the mid-way point of Osier Station and back to the point of origin. Chama Limited or the Antonito Limited both include lunch and are both solely via train, with no bus service. Adult ticket prices start at $95 for summer and $135 for the fall season. There will be an additional Chama Half Limited Trip on select weekends in the autumn to meet demand for the popular fall season.
● Express Options are perfect for people short on time, families and people who want to “chase the train” as well as ride it. The three-and-a-half hour Cumbres Express departs from Cumbres Pass at 11:10 am, heads to Osier for lunch service (included in the price) and returns to Cumbres at 2:45 p.m. Adult tickets start at $95. Another option is the Chama Express which departs Chama at 1 p.m. and travels to Cumbres Pass, the highest operational railroad pass in the country and back to Chama by 3:30 p.m. Lunch is not included. The Chama Express runs select Fridays (June 28, July 5, 12, 19 & 26, August 2). Adult ticket prices start at $80, children 6-12 are $45 and children 2-5 are $25.
● Special Trips include June 9 and September 8 departures of the popular Geology Train and the Fourth of July Fireworks Special. Tickets prices vary. See website for more information.
About the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad
The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad follows the original 64-miles of tracks first laid down in 1880, crossing the borders of Colorado and New Mexico 11 times, as it skirts along canyon walls through Toltec Gorge, burrows through tunnels, steams over Cascade Trestle (137-feet above a roaring river), and climbs to the top of 10,015-foot Cumbres Pass, the highest point reached by any steam railroad in North America.
The railroad has been featured in more than 40 motion pictures, including Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Hostiles and more. The railroad also has the country’s largest collection of narrow-gauge locomotives and cars.
Traveling on the train provides the most authentic look at steam railroading in the 1880s. Passengers can move between cars, ride outdoors on a gondola car, listen to a steam whistle echo down a canyon, enjoy mile after mile of aspen and conifer forest, see wildlife such as elk, deer and sometimes even bear from their seats, or visit the bar and snack car -- all at a pleasant top speed of 12 mph.
To book your trip and for complete information, visit: www.cumbrestoltec.com or call 1-888-286-2737.
