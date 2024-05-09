PM praise police and security partners for successful police operation

The Honourable Prime Minister (PM) Mr. Jeremiah Manele has praised the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) and security partners for successful police operation for the National General Election 2024 (NGE 24) and Election of the Prime Minister recently.

In his remarks during the visit he said, “I am delighted to join you all this morning to recognize the sterling efforts and work of RSIPF as well as our Pacific Regional Partners in maintaining law and order during recent NGE 24 and the election of the Prime Minister.

PM Manele said, “The peaceful conduct and outcome of the recent NGE 24 is a testament to the strength and unity of our nation. I would like to register my most sincere appreciation and acknowledgement to the RSIPF for your dedication and commitment in ensuring the integrity of the elections and as well as the peace and safety of our general public.”

Prime Minister Manele said, “On behalf of the government and the people of Solomon Island our deep appreciation to our regional friends and partners from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea for their tremendous support demonstrated in keeping our nation safe secure during the recent NGE 24,” said the Prime Minister.

“I am encouraged by the level of commitment and support demonstrated by all discipline forces during the recent NGE 24. I understand it is not an easy undertaking, however your collective dedication to the rule of law and maintenance of peace is a demonstration of your collaborative efforts and genuine partnership,” said PM Manele.

Mr. Manele said, “It is my hope that such security partnership and collaborative efforts continues to be further enhanced at the national level as well as the regional level as we work towards a peaceful, safe and secure Blue Pacific region where our people can realize their full potentials as individuals, communities and nations.”

The PM is also the guest of honour during the first official visit to RSIPF and has the honour to inspect the parade as the guard of honour.

//End//

Guest of honour inspecting PRT officers during the parade

Minister of police present his remarks

National Response Department officers during the parade

Officers of the RSIPF at the parade

Officers on parade

Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele presenting his speech

Prime Minister Manele front and Commissioner Mr. Mangau making a general salute

RSIPF officers on parade

RSIPF Recruits on parade