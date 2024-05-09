RSIPF conduct thanksgiving service after successful police operation

The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) conducted a thanksgiving service at Wesley United church in Honiara on 8 May 2024 after a successful police operation for the joint elections and election of the Prime Minister last week.

During the thanksgiving service all security partners were attended and all ranks and files of RSIPF from Guadalcanal Police and Honiara base police officers.

The thanksgiving service was organised by National Emergency Management and Special Event Planning (NEMSEP) with the Wesley United church.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Operations Ms. Juanita Matanga has welcomed all officers and security partners who supported the RSIPF for the successful police operation.

Reverend Kendrick Kasa of the Wesley United church presented a powerful homily during the thanksgiving service in the church packed with RSIPF and security partners.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau thanked all RSIPF and Correctional Services of Solomon Islands for the well done job for the joint elections and election of the Prime Minister.

Commissioner Mangau also thanked the security partners for the support rendered to the RSIPF for the historic successful police operation. Without you it will be a challenge for us.

The RSIPF Commissioner also thanked the Reverend Kendrick Kasa of the Wesley United church and his congregation for their support in prayer and thanked everyone for their prayers for the successful police operation.

//End//

AFP officers participate in the service

DC Matanga welcome officers for the thanksgiving service

New Zealand Police officer take part in the thanksgiving service

RAPPP officers taking part during the thanksgiving services

Reverend Kendrick Kasa of the Wesley United church presenting his homily

RPNGC officers taking part in the thanksgiving service

RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau thank everyone for the well done job

RSIPF officers who take part in the thanksgiving service

RSIPF Traffic officers take part in the thanksgiving service