Carper, Capito Applaud Senate Passage of Bill to Reauthorize the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the EPW Committee, today applauded Senate passage of the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) of 2023. This bipartisan legislation would reauthorize the DERA program through fiscal year 2029 at its current authorization level of $100 million annually.

“For almost two decades, the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act has improved our air quality, protected public health and created good-paying domestic manufacturing jobs,” said Chairman Carper. “Our bipartisan legislation would reauthorize this common-sense clean air program, which has proven to be one of our nation’s most cost-effective tools for reducing dirty diesel emissions since its implementation in 2005. This policy is a win-win-win for clean air, our health and our economy, and I’m grateful to Ranking Member Capito and my colleagues for passing it through the U.S. Senate!”

“By passing legislation to reauthorize the DERA program, the Senate demonstrated how we can successfully address emissions using policy incentives instead of punishing regulations,” said Ranking Member Capito. “As an original sponsor of the last reauthorization of the DERA program, I am proud the Senate advanced this commonsense effort, which will help improve air quality and grow our economy at the same time.”

BACKGROUND:

Senator Carper and the late Senator George Voinovich (R-Ohio) co-authored DERA, which became law through the Energy Policy Act of 2005. The Environmental Protection Agency administers the program, which distributes federal grants and rebates to help finance the voluntary replacement or installation of retrofits on existing heavy-duty diesel vehicles and engines. By replacing or upgrading older diesel engines with newer American-made technology, the DERA program reduces diesel emissions, which protects public health and supports domestic manufacturing jobs.

Since its enactment, DERA has enjoyed overwhelming bipartisan support. Congress has reauthorized the program twice, through the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act of 2010 and the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

