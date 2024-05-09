YES Communities and Local Organizations Extend Support to Residents Affected by Tornadoes in Portage, Michigan

Portage, Michigan, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of the devastating tornadoes that swept through Portage, Michigan, YES Communities has launched a comprehensive support initiative to aid residents in their recovery efforts. YES Communities is deeply committed to the well-being and resilience of the communities we serve, and we are dedicated to assisting those impacted by this tragic event.

The YES Emergency Response Team drove through the night with their emergency truck and equipment to be onsite and begin providing residents with essential services immediately following the storm.

Lori Richards, Community Manager of Pavilion Estates said, “Our residents are our top priority, and we are working quickly as a team to make sure they have resources and supplies to start the recovery process. We have been blessed with generous supply donations from companies and individuals and have set up a supply donation center for our resident’s needs, including meals 3 times per day.”

YES’ priority is to ensure that affected residents have access to the resources and support they need during this challenging time. To that end, YES has implemented a range of measures to assist with immediate needs, including:

Emergency Shelter Assistance - We are working diligently to provide temporary housing solutions for displaced residents, ensuring that they have a safe and secure place to stay during this challenging time.

Support Services Coordination - YES is collaborating closely with local agencies and organizations to coordinate access to essential support services, including food, clothing, counseling, and financial assistance.

Property Recovery Efforts - Our dedicated team is actively assessing property damage and mobilizing resources to expedite the restoration process, including debris removal and repairs.

Sheriff Richard Fuller of Kalamazoo County stated, “In all my career, I have not seen a community so well-orchestrated by the staff to help with recovery efforts. The storm came fast and furious and the ability for our first responders and the community team to address the safety of the residents was incredible.”

Steven Schaub, CEO of YES Communities said, “We understand that the road to recovery may be long and challenging, but we are committed to supporting the recovery and rebuilding efforts of all our affected residents. We are extremely thankful for the first responders and local organizations for their dedication to our residents and team members who have been onsite, working around the clock.”

Vanessa Jasinski YES Communities 1-833-625-0269 media@yescommunities.com