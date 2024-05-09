WV Department of Economic Development and WV Office of Energy announce applications are open for the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Economic Development and West Virginia Office of Energy (WVOE) announce the release of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant (EECBG) program for local governments and nonprofits to implement energy efficiency retrofits.

“We’re thrilled to announce that registration is open for the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant program. This program will help maximize energy efficiency and put those savings to work for West Virginia communities, and we encourage municipalities and nonprofits to apply,” said WVOE Director, Nicholas Preservati. “As part of the application rollout, residents are encouraged to share information about this grant program with eligible entities and organizations in their community.”

WVOE plans to offer 35 energy efficiency retrofit grants of up to $37,000 for local governments and 14 energy efficiency retrofit grants of up to $25,000 for rural communities serving nonprofits that improve energy efficiency and reduce energy expenses.

Eligible retrofit activities include:

Installation of insulation

Installation of energy-efficient lighting

HVAC upgrades (to existing systems)

Weather sealing

Purchase and installation of energy-efficient or energy/water-efficient appliances and equipment

Retrofit of energy-efficient pumps and motors

Retrofit and replacement of windows and doors.

Applications are due by June 14, 2024, and can be found at energywv.org/eecbg. For inquiries about the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant, contact Garrett Weaver at garrett.c.weaver@wv.gov.

