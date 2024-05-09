Burgum proclaims May 12-18 Police Week in North Dakota, directs flags to be flown at half-staff May 15 for Peace Officers Memorial Day

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has issued a proclamation declaring May 12-18 as Police Week in North Dakota and Wednesday, May 15, as Peace Officers Memorial Day. The governor directed government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Wednesday, May 15, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

“On Peace Officers Memorial Day, we honor the memory of those heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and recognize all those who put themselves at risk every day in the fight against crime, violence and terrorism,” Burgum said. “We are eternally grateful for these fallen officers, including the 69 North Dakotans who lost their lives in the line of duty, and we extend our gratitude and support to their families today and every day. During Police Week, we also pay tribute to our state’s uniformed officers for their dedicated service to our communities and faithful devotion to their duty to serve and protect the safety of our citizens.”

North Dakota’s annual Peace Officer Memorial Service will take place at 7 p.m. today, May 9, in Memorial Hall at the State Capitol, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck. Scheduled speakers include Burgum, Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Supreme Court Justice Douglas Bahr, Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben, Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski and Mercer County Chief Deputy Mark Schmitt. The public is invited to attend.

Windows of the Capitol also will be lit to display a “thin blue line” at dusk today and Friday as a mark of respect and support for all law enforcement officers.