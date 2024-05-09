Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,053 in the last 365 days.

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Harbor Diversified, Inc. (HRBR)

NEW YORK, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased securities of Harbor Diversified, Inc. (“Harbor Diversified” or the “Company”) (OTC: HRBR) between May 10, 2022 and March 29, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Harbor Diversified’s financial statements from May 9, 2022 to the present were misstated due to improper revenue recognition, and (ii) Harbor Diversified lacked adequate internal controls. The Complaint alleges that on March 29, 2024, the Company filed a report with the SEC announcing that certain of its previously-issued financial statements would need to be restated as a result of improper revenue recognition On this news, the price of Harbor Diversified stock fell by $0.28 per share, or 14.25%, to close at $1.73 on April 1, 2024.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Harbor Diversified should contact the Firm prior to the July 8, 2024 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.


You just read:

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Harbor Diversified, Inc. (HRBR)

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more