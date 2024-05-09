Marine Fisheries Commission to meet May 22-24 in Beaufort

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet in-person May 22-24 at the Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort, N.C. 28516. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22; at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 23; and at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 24. The commission will hold public comment sessions at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, and at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 23.

The following information pertains to in-person public comment:

Those who wish to speak may sign up at the hotel prior to the public comment period in which they wish to speak.

To accommodate as many speakers as possible, the chair will limit each speaker to 3 minutes.

Those making comments will be asked to speak only once, either Wednesday night or Thursday morning, but not during both public comment periods.

Those who wish to submit handouts to the commission during a public comment period should bring at least 12 copies to the meeting.

The public may also submit written comments via the following methods:

An online form accessible through the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.

Mail to May 2024 Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.

Dropped off at the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Morehead City Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell St., Morehead City.

The deadline to submit written comments for this meeting is 4 p.m. Monday, May 20.

The YouTube link will be posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage. After the meeting, a recording will be posted online.

Agenda items include:

Final adoption of the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2.

A presentation on the authority for shellfish cultivation in North Carolina and the administration of shellfish leases and franchises.

A presentation on the 2023 Blue Crab Stock Assessment Update and available adaptive management measures under the Blue Crab Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3 to be developed later this year for implementation in 2025.

Final approval of 20 proposed rules pertaining to Data Collection and Harassment Prevention for the Conservation of Marine and Estuarine Resources, Oyster Sanctuary Changes and conforming changes for the Shellfish Relay Program, Shellfish Leases and Franchises and Shellfish Sanitation.

Endorsement of a management option and associated proposed language for future rulemaking to comply with the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact, a reciprocal program between states that promotes compliance with wildlife and fisheries regulations.

The full agenda and briefing book are posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.