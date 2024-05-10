Embark on a One-of-a-Kind Journey with the Wilson Family in "Home is Where We Park It"
This Family of Five's 60-Day RV Adventure Redefines Home on the Move!
We aim to teach our kids that 'home' isn't a static place, but wherever we can laugh, learn, and love together. Our life on the road will be an open book filled with adventures!”TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wilson family, a tight-knit family of five with three adopted teenagers, is embarking on a 60-day cross-country expedition from Tucson, Arizona to Columbus, Ohio. This unique journey, titled "Home is Where We Park It," will take the Wilsons and viewers on a one-of-a-kind adventure through the ever-changing vistas of the American landscape.
The Wilsons have traded the comforts of a stationary home for the excitement and unpredictability of life on the road. This decision was inspired by their love for adventure and desire to create unforgettable memories as a family. "We wanted to show our children that home is not just a physical place, but it's wherever we are together as a family," says Ms. Wilson.
The Wilsons' journey will not only showcase the breathtaking beauty of the American landscape, but it will also shed light on the importance of adoption and the power of love and family. The Wilsons have opened their hearts and home to three kids who are now teenagers who have become an integral part of their family. Through this expedition, they hope to inspire others to consider adoption and spread awareness around the importance of fostering a loving home.
"Home is Where We Park It" will be documented through daily vlogs and social media updates, allowing viewers to join the Wilson family on their journey. The Wilsons hope to inspire others to step out of their comfort zones and embrace the unknown. This expedition is a reminder that home is not just a place, but it's the people we share our lives with.
