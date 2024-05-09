Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,662 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,112 in the last 365 days.

Osisko Announces the Voting Results From Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the “Corporation” or “Osisko”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) announces that, at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 9, 2024, each of the 9 nominees listed in the management information circular filed on April 8, 2024 (the “Circular”) with regulatory authorities were elected as directors of the Corporation.   There were 149,592,121 common shares present or represented at the meeting or 80.47% of the 185,904,342 common shares issued and outstanding on March 22, 2024, being the record date for the meeting.

Election of Directors

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders’ meeting, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No1
Name of Nominees 		Votes cast
FOR 		Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR 		Votes
WITHHELD
 		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
WITHHELD
Jason Attew 141,533,719 99.91 130,500   0.09
Joanne Ferstman 132,972,924 93.86 8,691,295   6.14
Edie Hofmeister 130,549,020 92.15 11,115,199   7.85
W. Murray John 128,585,347 90.77 13,078,872   9.23
Robert Krcmarov 139,155,250 98.23 2,508,969   1.77
Pierre Labbé 136,436,250 96.31 5,277,969   3.69
Norman MacDonald 138,168,769 97.53 3,495,450   2.47
Candace MacGibbon 136,535,083 96.38 5,129,136   3.62
David Smith 141,529,055 99.90 135,164   0.10


Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix its remuneration, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No2 Votes cast
FOR 		Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR 		Votes
WITHHELD 		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
WITHHELD
Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor 148,954,957 99.58 629,150 0.42


Approval of the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Employee Share Purchase Plan

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Employee Share Purchase Plan, the results on this matter were as follows:

RESOLUTION No3 Votes cast
FOR 		Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR 		Votes cast
AGAINST 		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Employee Share Purchase Plan 140,450,900 99.14 1,213,316 0.86


Approval of the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Restricted Share Unit Plan

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Restricted Share Unit Plan, the results on this matter were as follows:

RESOLUTION No4 Votes cast
FOR 		Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR 		Votes cast
AGAINST 		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to approve the unallocated rights and entitlements under the Restricted Share Unit Plan 136,585,378 96.41 5,078,832 3.59


Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an advisory resolution accepting the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation, the results on this matter were as follows:

RESOLUTION No5 Votes cast
FOR 		Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR 		Votes cast
AGAINST 		Percentage (%)
of votes cast
AGAINST
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation 134,532,328 94.97 7,131,903 5.03


About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company which holds a North American focused portfolio of over 185 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes, including 19 producing assets. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic Complex, one of Canada’s largest gold operations.

Osisko’s head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:
Grant Moenting
Vice President, Capital Markets
Tel: (514) 940-0670 #116
Mobile: (365) 275-1954
Email: gmoenting@osiskogr.com 		Heather Taylor
Vice President, Sustainability & Communications
Tel: (514) 940-0670 #105
Email: htaylor@osiskogr.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Osisko Announces the Voting Results From Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more