23andMe to Report Q4 and Full Year FY2024 Financial Results

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME) (23andMe), a leading human genetics and biopharmaceutical company with a mission to help people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome, announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 (FY2024) after the market closes on Thursday, May 23, 2024. The Company will webcast a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that date to discuss the quarter and year’s financial results and report on business progress.



The webcast can be accessed on the day of the event at https://investors.23andme.com/news-events/events-presentations . A webcast replay will be available at the same address following the event. In addition, 23andMe will use the Say Technologies platform to allow retail and institutional shareholders to submit and upvote questions to management in advance of the earnings conference call. Starting today, shareholders can submit questions by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/23andme-2024-q4 . The Q&A platform will remain open until 24 business hours before the earnings call.

About 23andMe

23andMe is a genetics-led consumer healthcare and therapeutics company empowering a healthier future. For more information, please visit investors.23andme.com.

