Original Copies of "The Automat" Book Available for a Limited Time, Available on June 9th
The Automat: The History, Recipes, and Allure of Horn & Hardart's Masterpiece, By Lorraine B. Diehl and Marianne Hardart
The Automat: The History, Recipes, and Allure of Horn & Hardart's Masterpiece, By Lorraine B. Diehl and Marianne Hardart
Limited Release of "The Automat" Book to Celebrate Horn & Hardart Revival Efforts and the 122nd Anniversary since the first Automat opened.PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate the 122nd anniversary of the opening of the first Automat at 818 Chestnut Street in Philadelphia on June 9, 1902, Horn & Hardart will hold a limited edition sale of The Automat: The History, Recipes, and Allure of Horn & Hardart's Masterpiece by Marianne Hardart and Lorraine B. Diehl. This exclusive Automat Day sale, featuring only 50 original copies, will commence at 12 p.m. ET on June 9, 2024 at hornandhardart.com.
The Automat provides a fascinating look into the story of Horn & Hardart and the beloved Automat. With Horn & Hardart recipes, archival photos, and candid interviews, this book pays tribute to the enduring legacy and cultural impact of the innovative Automat dining experience.
Only 50 copies of The Automat, graciously supplied by Marianne Hardart herself, will be made available on Horn & Hardart's website.
For those who miss out on securing one of the 50 limited edition copies, a waitlist will open for Automat enthusiasts to register for future reproductions of this cherished book. Joining the waitlist is not only a chance to obtain future copies of The Automat, but also serves as support for the revitalization of the iconic Horn & Hardart Automat itself.
Don't miss your chance to be part of this modern revival of a culinary icon. Visit hornandhardart.com now to sign up for sale alerts. With only 50 copies available, they are sure to go quickly!
About Horn & Hardart:
Horn & Hardart, a historic restaurant renowned for pioneering Automat-style dining in the early 20th century, is undergoing a revitalization tailored for today's consumer. Committed to upholding its legacy of quality and innovation, Horn & Hardart has reintroduced its effortlessly enjoyable Automat Coffee while actively working to restore the beloved Automat concept.
About The Automat: The History, Recipes, and Allure of Horn & Hardart's Masterpiece, By Lorraine B. Diehl and Marianne Hardart:
The Automat explores the rich history, culture, and culinary legacy of Horn & Hardart's groundbreaking Automat restaurants through archival photos, interviews, recipes and more.
Horn & Hardart
Horn & Hardart
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube