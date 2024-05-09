First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors
TORONTO, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or “the Company”) (TSX: FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 698,930,219 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 83.85% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on May 9, 2024 are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.sedarplus.com.
|
NAME
|NUMBER OF SHARES
|% OF VOTES CAST
|FOR
|WITHHELD
|FOR
|WITHHELD
|Andrew B. Adams
|634,348,079
|61,086,673
|91.22
|%
|8.78
|%
|Alison C. Beckett
|634,823,238
|60,611,514
|91.28
|%
|8.72
|%
|Geoff Chater
|636,461,627
|58,973,125
|91.52
|%
|8.48
|%
|Robert J. Harding
|685,004,608
|10,430,144
|98.50
|%
|1.50
|%
|Kathleen A. Hogenson
|600,097,540
|95,337,212
|86.29
|%
|13.71
|%
|C. Kevin McArthur
|635,038,703
|60,396,049
|91.32
|%
|8.68
|%
|A. Tristan Pascall
|695,187,817
|246,935
|99.96
|%
|0.04
|%
|Simon J. Scott
|694,273,843
|1,160,909
|99.83
|%
|0.17
|%
|Dr. Joanne K. Warner
|637,261,370
|58,173,382
|91.63
|%
|8.37
|%
