EMDR Treatment Therapists Hong Kong - Maple Tree Counselling HK Adds Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing Counsellors

Maple Tree’s team of counselling therapists and counselling psychologists continue to enhance their qualifications through continued learning and development, offering a wider range of specialisms and therapy modalities to support their clients through a range of challenges. For more inforamtion visit https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/therapies/

The practitioners use a number of different evidence-based therapies to help clients, and are constantly updating their knowledge and practice according to the latest research.

EMDR is one such added modality and is practised by 3 therapists based out of Maple Tree Counselling Hong Kong including Brenton Surgenor, Jacquelyn Tryde and Lianne Lim.

Clients may wonder what this modality is and when it is used. To explain it simply, Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing (EMDR) is a standardized treatment which helps to accelerate the brain’s healing from a traumatic memory or distressing life event using bilateral stimulation (BLS). BLS can be in the form of eye movements, sounds or tapping which help to generate the brain’s “Adaptive Information Processing System”.

The possible benefits of EMDR treatment in Hong Kong include the following: 1. The memory or event is remembered, but the painful emotions and physical sensations, disturbing images and thoughts are no longer present. 2. EMDR helps the brain reintegrate the memory or event and store it in a more appropriate place in the brain. The client’s own brain reintegrates the memory or event and does the healing.

Another such modality is Attachment-Based Family Therapy (ABFT) which is a goal driven and structured approach to processing ruptures in familial relationships. The process is to join and understand the ruptures in the relationships followed by relationally reframing what is happening in the familial dynamics with all parties (separately and together). The responsibility of change is on all family members and perspective shifts from an individual being the problem to an understanding of how the family’s unique composition and connection are key to maintaining desired relationships.

This is a specialty of Hong Kong based practitioner, Jojo Tong. Jojo adeptly guides clients to understand how their past experiences shape their present realities. Jojo recognizes the complexities of familial relationships, including intergenerational communication, and the anxieties and challenges that arise from this. Jojo delivers therapy in 3 languages; English, Cantonese and Mandarin. Her education and experience spans across New York and Hong Kong.

Another modality, new to Maple Tree Counselling is DBT, also known as Dialectical Behavior Therapy. This is a powerful therapeutic approach designed to strike a harmonious balance between acceptance and change. As its name suggests, DBT revolves around finding that crucial middle ground, offering clients an invaluable framework for self-discovery and growth. By embracing DBT, clients unlock innovative approaches to handle intense emotions, gain control over impulsive reactions, and foster stronger, healthier relationships. DBT is known to increase client’s overall wellbeing. This modality is delivered by Counselling Psychologist, Dr Amanda Friday. Amanda works with adults who struggle with navigating the pressures of high-performance environments, feel stuck or lost, and are looking to make breakthroughs in their lives, heal past wounds, and uncover purposeful insights that will allow them to achieve their goals.

Clients often defer to the therapist on which modality might suit them most. Goals for treatment are discussed within the first two or three sessions and a treatment plan tailored for each client. Maple Tree Counselling usually recommends a minimum of 6 – 12 weekly or bi-monthly sessions, depending on these goals, but many clients use therapy for longer-term exploration of deeper-seated issues. Therapy approaches include: Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (CBT), Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT), Schema Therapy, Psychodynamic Therapy, Narrative Therapy, Emotionally-Focused Therapy (EFT), Internal Family Systems (IFS), Person-Centered Therapy (PCT), Motivational Interviewing (MI) , Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT), Compassionate Inquiry, Attachment-Based Family Therapy (ABFT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Cognitive Information Processing (CIP) Therapy, The Unified Protocol (UP) and Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing (EMDR).

Established in 2021, Maple Tree Counselling started in Hong Kong, from the shared vision of a number of colleagues and friends who wanted to respond to the rising demand for mental health services and with a genuine commitment to helping people. They have chosen the maple tree to symbolise the practice because of what it signifies for a number of cultures: strength, fertility, resilience, tolerance, protection, honour and love. Maple Tree Counselling Hong Kong team provides both individual and couples counselling as well as corporate wellness programs, delivered both in person and online. Sessions may be held in English, Cantonese, and Mandarin. Clients may contact Maple Tree Counselling through their website at https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/hong-kong/counsellors/ or contact them via WhatsApp (+852 6375-6098) or email (info@mapletreecounselling.com) to schedule their session.

