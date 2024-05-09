Lack of Resources Fueling Burnout Among Incident Responders — 58% Have a Small IR Team or None at All
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the difference between cyber threat detection and remediation can often mean the difference between a minor setback and a major breach, the need for rapid response is more critical than ever. CyberRisk Alliance's latest Cybersecurity Buyer Intelligence Report (CBIR), titled "Incident Response: Incident Response Team Burnout and Resource Constraints Give Attackers the Advantage," offers groundbreaking solutions to the widespread challenges of slow remediation times and team burnout exacerbated by resource shortages.
"The results of this survey drive home the growing problem of burnout among incident responders," said Bill Brenner, SVP of Audience Content Strategy for CyberRisk Alliance. "They need more resources which may not be coming any time soon. The question we tried to answer is what organizations can do to have a rock-solid incident response while also finding ways to alleviate the pressure."
The report draws on a comprehensive survey of security practitioners who detail their day-to-day experiences and struggles in incident response.
Key Findings from the Report:
• Rapid Detection and Response: With 84% of organizations detecting incidents within 24 hours and automation becoming increasingly critical, speed in addressing cybersecurity threats is a major concern.
• Effective Remediation Times: While detection is swift, the report identifies a gap in remediation times, with only 44% of incidents being resolved within 24 hours.
• AI and Automation: A significant portion (58%) of respondents believe that AI has the potential to notably enhance incident detection and response, pointing to a future where technology alleviates the heavy burdens on human responders.
• Resource Constraints and Team Size: 58% of surveyed organizations have no more than five employees dedicated to incident response. This highlights the critical need for strategic resource allocation to enhance incident response capabilities.
• Stress and Burnout: Highlighting the human element, the report finds that incident response teams are often overwhelmed, with a notable percentage experiencing high levels of stress and burnout due to under-resourcing and the sheer volume of threats.
As this CBIR report details, technological advancements are making swift, automated incident responses more feasible, while the necessity for such capabilities is growing just as quickly to meet current cybersecurity challenges.
For full access to the insights and recommendations of the report, visit https://www.scmagazine.com/whitepaper/incident-response-team-burnout-and-resource-constraints-give-attackers-the-advantage.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and innovative events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, TECHEXPO Top Secret, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, Cybersecurity Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, and LaunchTech Communications. Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.
