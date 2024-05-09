Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,345 in the last 365 days.

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers Announces $10.25 Million Settlement with Wireless Carriers for Deceptive and Misleading Advertising Practices

Lincoln -- Attorney General Hilgers announced today a $10.25 million 50-state settlement with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless (referred to as the “Wireless Carriers”) after a multistate investigation revealed deceptive and misleading advertising practices.

 

The settlement requires the Wireless Carriers to make future advertisements truthful, accurate, and non-misleading regarding:

 

Unlimited data advertisements, which did not disclose data limitations; 

  • Free phone offers, which did not disclose that the phones are paid for over time; 

  • Monetary incentives to “switch” wireless networks, which did not disclose how the incentives would be provided; and 

  • Wireless carrier plan comparisons, which did not disclose key differences.

The State of Nebraska will receive nearly $88,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs as part of the 50-state settlement with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. 

 

This multistate investigation and settlement will protect Nebraska consumers by holding the Wireless Carriers accountable to use transparent and truthful advertising. 

You just read:

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers Announces $10.25 Million Settlement with Wireless Carriers for Deceptive and Misleading Advertising Practices

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more