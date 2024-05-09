Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers Announces $10.25 Million Settlement with Wireless Carriers for Deceptive and Misleading Advertising Practices

Lincoln -- Attorney General Hilgers announced today a $10.25 million 50-state settlement with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless (referred to as the “Wireless Carriers”) after a multistate investigation revealed deceptive and misleading advertising practices.

The settlement requires the Wireless Carriers to make future advertisements truthful, accurate, and non-misleading regarding:

Unlimited data advertisements, which did not disclose data limitations;

Free phone offers, which did not disclose that the phones are paid for over time;

Monetary incentives to “switch” wireless networks, which did not disclose how the incentives would be provided; and

Wireless carrier plan comparisons, which did not disclose key differences.

The State of Nebraska will receive nearly $88,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs as part of the 50-state settlement with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

This multistate investigation and settlement will protect Nebraska consumers by holding the Wireless Carriers accountable to use transparent and truthful advertising.