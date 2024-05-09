Meet with FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams in Sulphur and Marietta

OKLAHOMA CITY – FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are available in Sulphur and Marietta to assist Oklahomans with their recovery from the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding that began April 25, 2024.

These teams can help impacted residents apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents needed in the application process and answer questions about specific cases and the types of assistance available. This is a combined effort by the state and FEMA to continue to reach those in need.

Teams are available 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily at:

Murray County Extension Office

3490 Highway 7 West

Sulphur, OK 73086

Teams are available 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily at:

Love County Library

500 US-77

Marietta, OK 73448

Residents impacted by the storms in Carter, Hughes, Love and Murray counties do not have to meet with FEMA in person to apply for assistance. The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. Survivors can also apply by phone at 800-621-3362. Calls are accepted every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time. Help is available in most languages – if you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

Residents should be prepared to provide the following information when applying with FEMA:

Social Security number

Address of the damaged property

Description of the damage

Information about insurance coverage

A current contact telephone number

An address where you can receive mail

Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4776. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.