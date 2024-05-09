Maine’s 2024 County Teachers of the Year Announced

Sixteen Maine teachers were announced as 2024 County Teachers of the Year today at a ceremony in the Hall of Flags at the Maine State Capitol during Teacher Appreciation Week. Governor Janet Mills joined Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin, Educate Maine Executive Director Jason Judd, State Board of Education Chair Fern Desjardins, 2024 Maine Teacher of the Year Joshua Chard, and Maine County and State Teachers of the Year Association Co-President Hillary Bellefleur to announce and honor the new class of County Teachers of the Year.

More than 600 teachers across Maine were nominated by a member of their school community and these 16 outstanding educators were selected as County Teachers of the Year by a panel of teachers, principals, and business community members within their county. They range from having taught six years to 39, include elementary, middle, and high school teachers, and teach subjects including English Language Arts, science, social studies, library and technology, health, and physical education.

Maine County Teachers of the Year serve as ambassadors for teachers, students, and schools throughout their year of service. For example, Maine’s 2023 County Teachers of the Year created the #LoveMaineSchools campaign to celebrate the great things that are happening in schools across the state and lift up educator voices.

Throughout the summer, the teachers will continue to participate in an intensive Maine State Teacher of the Year selection process and Maine’s Teacher of the Year will be announced in the fall.

“As the daughter of a longtime public school teacher, I have the deepest respect and admiration for the Maine educators who work tirelessly to equip our students with the knowledge and skills they need to have bright futures,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I congratulate this year’s County Teacher of the Year honorees for their commitment to excellence in education, and most importantly, for their outstanding work in teaching our children.”

“It’s an honor to celebrate these 16 teachers who were nominated by colleagues, parents, and students for their passion, leadership, dedication, and the tremendous difference they make in the lives of their students and at their schools. Congratulations to each of Maine’s 2024 County Teachers of the Year,” said Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin.

“We are immensely proud of the distinguished educators in the 2024 County Teacher of the Year Cohort,” said Educate Maine Executive Director Jason Judd. “We look forward to supporting and collaborating with them throughout their year of recognition, where they will serve as ambassadors for students, teachers, and quality education in Maine.”

2024 County Teachers of the Year:

The Maine Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year Program is administered through a collaborative partnership with Educate Maine. To learn more about the Teacher of the Year Program visit: https://www.mainetoy.org/. The event was also broadcast live on the Maine Department of Education’s YouTube page.