Maine’s 2024 County Teachers of the Year Announced

Sixteen Maine teachers were announced as 2024 County Teachers of the Year today at a ceremony in the Hall of Flags at the Maine State Capitol during Teacher Appreciation Week. Governor Janet Mills joined Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin, Educate Maine Executive Director Jason Judd, State Board of Education Chair Fern Desjardins, 2024 Maine Teacher of the Year Joshua Chard, and Maine County and State Teachers of the Year Association Co-President Hillary Bellefleur to announce and honor the new class of County Teachers of the Year.

More than 600 teachers across Maine were nominated by a member of their school community and these 16 outstanding educators were selected as County Teachers of the Year by a panel of teachers, principals, and business community members within their county. They range from having taught six years to 39, include elementary, middle, and high school teachers, and teach subjects including English Language Arts, science, social studies, library and technology, health, and physical education.

Maine County Teachers of the Year serve as ambassadors for teachers, students, and schools throughout their year of service. For example, Maine’s 2023 County Teachers of the Year created the #LoveMaineSchools campaign to celebrate the great things that are happening in schools across the state and lift up educator voices.

Throughout the summer, the teachers will continue to participate in an intensive Maine State Teacher of the Year selection process and Maine’s Teacher of the Year will be announced in the fall.

“As the daughter of a longtime public school teacher, I have the deepest respect and admiration for the Maine educators who work tirelessly to equip our students with the knowledge and skills they need to have bright futures,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I congratulate this year’s County Teacher of the Year honorees for their commitment to excellence in education, and most importantly, for their outstanding work in teaching our children.”

“It’s an honor to celebrate these 16 teachers who were nominated by colleagues, parents, and students for their passion, leadership, dedication, and the tremendous difference they make in the lives of their students and at their schools. Congratulations to each of Maine’s 2024 County Teachers of the Year,” said Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin.

“We are immensely proud of the distinguished educators in the 2024 County Teacher of the Year Cohort,” said Educate Maine Executive Director Jason Judd. “We look forward to supporting and collaborating with them throughout their year of recognition, where they will serve as ambassadors for students, teachers, and quality education in Maine.”

2024 County Teachers of the Year:

Androscoggin: Leah Boucher, 4th Grade Teacher, Farwell Elementary School, Lewiston School Department Aroostook: Kelly Morin, Health and Physical Education Teacher, Fort Fairfield Middle/High School, RSU 86/MSAD 20 Cumberland: Katie Strait, High School Science Teacher (Biology & Marine Biology), Baxter Academy for Technology and Science Franklin: Vickie Lailer, 2nd Grade Teacher, W.G. Mallett School, Farmington, RSU 9 Hancock: Ryan Lowell, High School English Language Arts Teacher, Ellsworth High School, Ellsworth School Department Kennebec: Kristel Anuszewski, Library, Learning Commons, and Technology Teacher, Windsor Elementary School, RSU 12 Knox: Jim Morse, 6th Grade Social Studies Teacher, Camden-Rockport Middle School, MSAD 28 Lincoln: Becky Hallowell, 4th Grade Teacher, Wiscasset Elementary School, Wiscasset School Department Oxford: Elizabeth Ledesma, 5th Grade English Language Arts Teacher, Mountain Valley Middle School, Mexico, RSU 10 Penobscot: Emilie Throckmorton, High School English Language Arts Teacher and Graduation Coach, Bangor High School, Bangor School Department Piscataquis: Robyn Rich, 7th and 8th Grade English Language Arts Teacher, Piscataquis Community Secondary School, Guilford, RSU 80/MSAD 4 Sagadahoc: Allyson Gilbert, High School Science and Engineering Teacher, Mt. Ararat High School, Topsham, RSU 75/MSAD 75 Somerset: Kaley Brown, High School Social Studies Teacher, Skowhegan Area High School, RSU 54/MSAD 54 Waldo: Shilo Burnham, Kindergarten Teacher, East Belfast School, RSU 71 Washington: Ashley Cirone, Kindergarten Teacher, Harrington Elementary School, RSU 37/MSAD 37 York: Danielle Pelletier, 3rd Grade Teacher, CK Burns School, Saco, Saco School Department

The Maine Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year Program is administered through a collaborative partnership with Educate Maine. To learn more about the Teacher of the Year Program visit: https://www.mainetoy.org/. The event was also broadcast live on the Maine Department of Education’s YouTube page.

