New Trends in Wedding and Honeymoon Market Place Caribbean In Perfect Position to Cash In
With market set to reach US$73.38 billion by the end of 2030, MarryCaribbean.com reveals region's attributes in 2024 Honeymoon, Wedding & Romance Guide
The Ultimate Caribbean Honeymoon, Wedding & Romance Guide provides an invaluable and accessible resource to help couples choose their unique and unforgettable experiences in the Caribbean”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the global wedding and honeymoon market predicted to soar at an annual average rate of 13.1 per cent, MarryCaribbean.com has placed the Caribbean in the perfect position to cash in on this lucrative market with the publication of the 2024 edition of its Ultimate Caribbean Honeymoon, Wedding & Romance Guide.
Driven by trends that include the integration of technology, a more interconnected world, economic stability in source markets, a rise in demand for unique experiences and social media, the wedding and honeymoon market is projected to reel in US$73.38 billion by the end of 2030, up from US$31 billion last year. The average budget for a destination wedding is estimated at US$$28,000.
“As wedding planners, along with brides and grooms make greater use of technology in planning and executing weddings, the Ultimate Caribbean Honeymoon, Wedding & Romance Guide provides an invaluable and accessible resource to help couples choose their unique and unforgettable experiences in the Caribbean,” says Jacqueline Johnson, the CEO of MarryCaribbean.com, a division of Global Bridal Group.
Johnson also referenced research which found that couples are seeking destinations that reflect a part of their personalities and want to exchange vows surrounded by nature, which can include weddings at the beach, historic places, castles, mountains, and other views. With the Caribbean possessing all these attributes and more, the leading expert on Caribbean weddings, honeymoons and romance stressed that this makes the guide the ultimate resource for planners and lovers alike.
The 2024 version of the guide has an attractive and romantic feel and contains a wealth of the most up-to-date information on the plethora of experiences that the Caribbean has to offer to help design the ultimate romantic interlude or getaway. It covers a range of subjects, ranging from how to plan the perfect Caribbean wedding or honeymoon and how to craft the perfect wedding invitation to the importance of using travel advisers and destination wedding etiquette.
The 48-page guide, which highlights several Caribbean destinations, also shares information on marriage requirements, cuisine, what to do and where to do it and tips to couples make the most of their time in paradise.
MarryCaribbean.com is the Caribbean’s honeymoons, romance and wedding headquarters.
