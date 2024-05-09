Governor Hochul Joins New York City Officials and Activists to Celebrate the Signing of Sammy’s Law

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, “No parent should go through the heartbreak that Sammy’s parents have endured, but Sammy’s Law will help save lives and prevent serious injuries by allowing us to set appropriate speed limits on New York City streets. Whether someone is crossing the street with a child, riding a bike, or driving behind the wheel of a car, New Yorkers deserve to be safe on our streets. I applaud Governor Hochul and our partners in the state Legislature for their leadership giving us the tools we need to increase safety on our roadways.”

Families for Safe Streets Co-Founder and Mother of Sammy Cohen Eckstein, Amy Cohen said, “Lower speed limits save lives, and I am overjoyed that today, Governor Hochul is signing Sammy’s Law. This means so much to not only my family, but countless families across New York who’ve been fighting for this for years. I’m proud to share this victory with all of the members of Families for Safe Streets, elected officials, and community organizations who joined us in this fight. Together, we will continue the fight until no New Yorker has to know the unimaginable pain of losing a loved one to traffic violence.”

Transportation Alternatives Executive Director Danny Harris said, “New York City needs every tool to end traffic violence. Today, Governor Hochul is signing Sammy’s Law, a critical tool to keep people safe. This moment would not have been possible without the tireless advocacy of Amy Cohen and countless other members of Families for Safe Streets who turned their terrible loss into powerful advocacy. Our work doesn’t end here, and we will continue organizing until everyone can travel around New York City without fear of death or serious injury.”