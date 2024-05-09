Behavioral Health Market Size to Worth USD 310.82 Bn By 2033

The global behavioral health market size is calculated at USD 173.32 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 310.82 billion by 2033, growing at a solid CAGR of 6.71% from 2024 to 2033.

According to Precedence Research, the global behavioral health market size was valued at USD 162.31 billion in 2023 and is predicted to gain over USD 293 billion by 2031.



The behavioral health market is driven by increased awareness, increased prevalence of chronic disorders, changing lifestyles, and advanced technologies.

The behavioral health market deals with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of different behavioral health issues. Behavioral health includes mental health and substance use problems, life stressors and crises, and stress-related medical conditions. Common and severe mental disorders, which account for most of the global disease burden, can be efficiently treated by trained lay health professionals in low-resource settings despite the stigma that prevents treatment adoption.

The market is expected to grow due to government initiatives, digital technologies, and increased mental health awareness programs. The rise in alcohol consumption and substance abuse is also contributing to mental health disorders worldwide. Mental hospitals' penetration, healthcare infrastructure development, and smart technologies are expected to drive market growth. Home-based services are expected to increase demand for mental health services, making them an important market driver in the future.

Key Insights



North America led the market with the largest market share of 54.14% in 2023.

Europe has contributed the significant market share of 22.43% in 2023.

By Service Type, the inpatient services segment has accounted for the major market share in 2023.

By Service Type, the depression & anxiety segment has held the largest market share in 2023.

By End-Users, the outpatient clinics segment dominated the global market in 2023.



U.S. Behavioral Health Market Size and Trends:

The U.S. behavioral health market size accounted for USD 115.01 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 166.91 billion by 2033 poised to grow at a noteworthy CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

The declining mental health in citizens due to various factors such as pre-existing illnesses and the COVID-10 pandemic is expected to drive the US behavioral health industry during the forecast period.

U.S. Behavioral Health Market Key Takeaways:

The outpatient counseling segment has contributed the major market share of 34.04% in 2023.

The anxiety & depression segment has held the maximum market share of 47.41% in 2023.

The outpatient clinics segment has generated the largest market share of 36.84% in 2023.



U.S. Behavioral Health Market Revenue (USD Billion), by Service

Service 2020 2021 2022 2023 Home-Based Treatment Services 13.86 15.56 17.25 19.04 Outpatient Counselling 31.72 33.68 35.42 37.12 Emergency Mental Health Services 7.80 8.22 8.57 8.91 Inpatient Hospital Treatment 19.87 21.24 22.47 23.69 Intensive Care Management 17.21 18.31 19.30 20.27

U.S. Behavioral Health Market Revenue (USD Billion), By End User

End User 2020 2021 2022 2023 Outpatient Clinics 33.42 35.81 37.99 40.17 Hospitals 23.05 24.32 25.40 26.43 Rehabilitation Centers 20.13 21.32 22.37 23.38 Homecare Setting 13.86 15.56 17.25 19.04

North America Behavioral Health Market Size and Trends:



North America dominated the behavioral health market in 2023 and is driven by rising rates of mental illness.

The North America behavioral health market size is calculated at USD 142.47 billion in 2024 and is predicted to surpass around USD 239.58 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.90% from 2024 to 2033.

When it comes to mental and behavioral health issues, North America has the highest number of cases. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) reported that one in five US adults has a significant mental health disorder, with a rise in children's and teens' mental health conditions. However, many fail to receive treatment due to a shortage of behavioral health providers. The U.S. Surgeon General's Office revealed a rise in anxiety and depression among children and teens before the pandemic, attributed to increased digital media influence, academic pressure, and limited mental health care access.

For instance, 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. are living with mental health issues. 1 in 25 U.S. adults are living with serious mental health conditions, which include bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, or major depression.



North America Behavioral Health Market Data and Statistics



According to the State Mental Health in America report 2023-



Approximately 50 million Americans, or 21% of adults, suffer from a mental disorder.

Of the adult population, 4.8% have reported having severe suicidal thoughts, or about 12.1 million.

Over 2.7 million young people suffer from serious depression.

Twenty-three percent of persons who report at least 14 days a month of mental illness were unable to see a doctor because of financial constraints.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. Mental health issues in different economies face challenges such as lack of epidemiological data, stigma, and under-resourced services. In lower-income countries, basic data is often absent, and mental health information systems are often lacking. The stigma of mental illness also hinders treatment access. Rural mental health services are often under-resourced, leading to a wide treatment gap and higher suicide rates. The integration index score may not accurately measure local integration levels.

China is among the Asian Pacific countries that suffer from behavioral health issues, and the WHO says that around 54-41 people in China suffer from anxiety and depression, and this proportion is more than 12% in the world.



Scope of Behavioral Health Market

Report Highlights Details Growth Rate 6.71% from 2024 to 2033 Behavioral Health Market Size in 2023 USD 162.31 Billion Behavioral Health Market Size in 2024 USD 173.32 Billion Behavioral Health Market Size by 2033 USD 310.82 Billion Largest Region of the Behavioral Health Market North America Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Base Year 2023 Historical Year 2021-2022 Segments Covered Service, Disorder, End-Users, and Regions Regional Scope North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEAN, Rest of the World

Report Highlights

Service Type Insight



The inpatient services segment dominated the global behavioral health market in 2023. Inpatient mental health treatment provides a controlled and safe setting in which patients can focus on their condition and recovery. The professionals distance patients from potential triggers, helping them to better comprehend their condition and cope with them. Inpatient treatment provides round-the-clock assistance and helps patients develop coping skills to reduce life stressors that trigger mental problems.

The home-based treatment services segment is the fastest growing. Home-based treatment offers several advantages, including convenience, ease of addressing common behaviors, a familiar environment, family involvement, and comfort. Therapists can observe and address behaviors in the home, making it easier for them to provide effective treatment. The familiar environment also allows for better results as it eliminates the need for new spaces and distractions. Family members can actively participate in therapy sessions, providing valuable feedback for those involving family members. Additionally, in-home therapy allows for comfortable sharing of feelings and struggles, eliminating the issue of public perception or trust issues. Overall, in-home behavioral therapy offers a more effective and personalized approach to mental health care.

Disorder type insight



The depression and anxiety segment dominated the behavioral health market. WHO reported that depression affects 3.8% of the population, including 5% of adults and 5.7% of older adults. Depression is 50% more common among women. Over 10% of pregnant women and those just giving birth experience depression. The World Health Organization reported a 25% increase in anxiety and depression prevalence during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Changing lifestyles and rising health disorders like chronic diseases have also boosted depression and anxiety.



The substance abuse disorder segment is the fastest growing. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), In 2022, 17.3% of the population, including 48.7 million people aged 12 or older, had a substance use disorder, including 29.5 million with alcohol use disorder, 27.2 million with drug use disorder, and 8.0 million with both.

End Users Insight



The outpatient clinics segment dominated the behavioral health market. Outpatient care offers cost-effectiveness compared to inpatient services, as patients don't need overnight stays. This reduces costs and increases hospital labor, equipment, beds, and food demands. Outpatient centers have well-trained staff. Patients can recover from treatments at home, improving their experiences and reducing risks of hospital-acquired conditions or healthcare-associated infections.

Market Dynamics



Driver



AI-Based tools for behavioral health



AI-powered solutions are increasingly being used in behavioral health settings, with chatbots offering conversation treatment to patients who exhibit mild to moderate symptoms of sadness or anxiety. These technologies also help practitioners to deliver Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). AI techniques are also being developed to analyze patient biometric data using wearable devices for behavioral changes that could indicate sadness.



The application of AI has grown in recent years, assisting with diagnosis and treatment. These technologies use large language models (LLMs) to handle massive volumes of clinical data, providing data management assistance and clinical decision support systems (CDSS) that suggest potential diagnoses and treatment choices based on an AI evaluation of a provider's EHR. EHR developers introduced CDSS. EHR developers have launched CDSS systems that leverage AI to help with the diagnosis, management, and treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as identifying institutional patients who require the most interventional care. The future of the behavioral health market will most certainly rely on AI and machine learning technology in some form.

Restraint



Lack of behavioral healthcare professionals



There is a critical shortage of behavioral health providers, including psychiatrists, psychologists, nurses, counselors, therapists, case managers, social workers, and peer support specialists, who provide mental health and substance use services. This deficit has been exacerbated by unequal provider distribution, increased burnout, and employee recruiting and retention issues. Expanding the workforce is required to meet the expanding population's health needs. Approximately one out of every three persons in the United States has a mental health or substance use disorder, and behavioral health treatment gaps are growing in many states.



The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the high demand for mental health services, which has been linked to an increase in depression and anxiety symptoms as well as record rates of overdose deaths and suicide attempts. Despite the need for increased access to behavioral health treatments, one-third of people with any mental disorder report having unmet requirements. These treatment gaps are significantly more common among those suffering from serious mental illnesses (such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and other mental health problems that cause functional impairment) and substance use disorders.

Opportunity



Technological advancement and government initiatives



Legislative measures are aimed at obtaining financial parity between telehealth and in-person visits, ensuring providers are appropriately compensated for telehealth services. This encourages the use of virtual care options for behavioral health treatment. Cross-state licensure is being promoted to improve care delivery across state lines, increase access to services, and solve physician shortages in underserved areas. Digital therapies, such as smartphone apps and online platforms, are changing the face of behavioral health care by providing evidence-based interventions for a variety of mental health issues.



Regulatory organizations recognize the importance of these technologies in enhancing access to care. Telehealth is also being integrated into traditional care delivery models, resulting in hybrid models that combine virtual visits and in-person sessions. This allows patients to take a more active part in maintaining their behavioral health, resulting in increased convenience and flexibility. Legislative initiatives are promoting patient-centered approaches, such as policies that encourage patient choice and autonomy when selecting telehealth services. This boosted the growth opportunities of the behavioral health market.

Recent Developments:



In March 2024, California voters approved Proposition 1, a historic proposal aimed at addressing the state's 50-year neglect of its mental health system. This historic act, a top goal for Governor Gavin Newsom, is part of the state's changing of behavioral health systems. It provides a wide spectrum of mental health and substance misuse services, as well as new accountability criteria to guarantee that local governments meet their communities' needs.

In March 2024, Regal Healthcare Capital Partners, a private equity group, invested $50 million in Lightfully Behavioral Health, a California-based provider of mental health services such as partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient programs, residential treatment, and virtual IOPs. The $50 million investment follows a prior $30 million commitment in 2021 and an additional $20 million. Lightfully currently has 12 facilities, with more planned for the near future.

In February 2024, The US Department of Health and Human Services announced $36.9 million in funding for grant programs supporting behavioral health services. The guidance also allows states to expand Medicaid funding eligibility for behavioral health care providers and claim federal funds for nurse advice lines.



Behavioral Health Market Key Players



Acadia Healthcare Co.

National Mentor Holdings Inc.

Ocean Mental Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc.

North Range Behavioural Health

Magellan Health Inc.

Behavioural Health Network Inc.

Seton Healthcare Family (Ascension Health)

Behavioural Health Services Inc.

Beacon Health Strategies

Others



Market Segmentation



By Service Type

Home-based Treatment Services

Outpatient Counseling

Emergency Mental Health Services

Inpatient Hospital Treatment

Intensive Care Management



By Disorder Type

Bipolar Disorder

Anxiety Disorder

Depression

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Eating Disorder

Substance Abuse Disorder

Others



By End-Users

Outpatient Clinics

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

Homecare Setting



By Regions

North America US. Canada

Europe UK. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East and Africa



