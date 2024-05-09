Eufy Innovates in Maternity Wellness with the Launch of a Wearable Breast Pump Product Line
New mothers can experience the next level of convenience and comfort with features like soothing heat technology, magnetic charging case, and smart app control.US, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eufy, a leading smart-home brand under Anker Innovations, today announced the launch of a brand new product line of technologically advanced wearable breast pumps. The brand, well-known for their line of baby monitors and smart home solutions including cleaning appliances and security cameras, is expanding into lactation support with three new breast pumps: the S1 Pro, S1 and E10.
In this new lineup, customers can experience some of the newest advancements in breastfeeding technology, headlined by these following features:
Warm for a Better Flow (S1 Pro and S1 only)
Feel the revolutionary comfort with HeatFlow™. Scientifically-proven to increase milk output and flow, the gentle application of heat also greatly improves overall comfort during pumping sessions and even helps reduce clogged ducts. In fact, 78% of users said the heating feature increased the comfort of pumping; 61% said it increased the milk flow, and among them, most moms observed an average output increase of 30% (1).
The embedded heating component features a smart sensor that checks the temperature every three seconds to maintain optimal heat. Users can choose their preferred warmth from seven levels between 95°F to 105°F (35°C to 41°C).
A Charging Case for Convenience and Portability (S1 Pro only)
Moms can rely on their breast pump staying fully charged and ready to use with a magnetic charging case, offering up to five days* of power. Take it on-the-go, anytime and anywhere without the hassle of remembering to pack charging cables.
*Based on 20-minute sessions, three times a day, without using the heat function.
Smart Pumping and Efficient Output
Pumping sessions can be managed effortlessly with the eufy Baby app and innovative OptiRhythm™ technology. Four preset rhythms can be selected and tailored to the users’ experience with seven suction intensities and three pumping speeds. Progressively pump milk from stimulation to expression with up to 290mmHg hospital-grade suction.
Soft, Comfortable and Discreet
Flanges made from soft silicone are designed with a 105° angle to ensure an ergonomic fit. Together with multiple sizing inserts, the flanges provide gentle contact and consistent comfort with every use. Quiet, small, and leak proof with a double seal flange, eufy's in-bra breast pump offers the most discreet and efficient pumping experience, whether at home or on-the-go.
Wearable and Capable
Each eufy breast pump is handsfree, lightweight and capable of holding up to five ounces (150 ml) of milk. It's also easy to clean with only four detachable parts. The streamlined design is ideal for moms who commute, travel or otherwise need hands free accessibility.
Price and Availability
The S1 Pro, S1 and E10 will be available for purchase starting May 9 on eufy.com. The S1 Pro will retail for $329.99, while the S1 will retail for $219.99 and the E10 will be available for $159.99.
(1) Methodology: Results are based on feedback from 50 beta testers of the eufy breast pump. Participants were selected from a diverse group of breastfeeding mothers. Feedback was collected through surveys and interviews, focusing on the impact of the heating feature on comfort and milk flow during pumping sessions. Additional research corroborates these findings. The study by Feride Yiğit et al. in Breastfeeding Medicine (2012) specifically explores the effect of warming the breasts on milk production, concluding that heat application before pumping can enhance milk flow and volume. Further supporting evidence from the Journal of Human Lactation (2021) suggests that the application of heat helps relax milk ducts, potentially easing the milk let-down process and increasing overall milk output.
About Anker Innovations
Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, AnkerMake, Eufy, Nebula, SOLIX and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.
About eufy
From laser-guided robotic vacuum cleaners to wireless security systems, eufy is focused on building easy-to-use smart home devices and appliances designed to enhance people's lives. More information can be found at eufy.com.
