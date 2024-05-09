Submit Release
Minister Catherine Martin opens Joly Lecture Theatre at the National Library of Ireland

• The Joly Lecture Theatre is part of the overall vision of ‘Reimagining the National Library’ a capital development project under the National Development Plan. The redevelopment will showcase the National Library of Ireland’s collections, facilitating the display of highlights from the 12 million items in the national collection. It will create new and exciting public areas housed over six levels and 1,600 square metres, including new permanent and temporary exhibition and event spaces, a bespoke learning centre, a café and shop to enhance the visitor experience. On completion, ‘Reimagining the National Library’ will be the most significant investment in the National Library of Ireland since the main building on Kildare Street opened in 1890. This substantial development is a tri-partnership with the National Library of Ireland, the Office of Public Works and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media.

