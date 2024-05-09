The Tánaiste said: “Europe Day provides an opportunity to reflect on the benefits membership of the European Union has given Ireland. By every significant measure, membership of the European Union is essential, and has been transformational for Ireland. Membership not only matters for Ireland, it delivers for Ireland.
You just read:
Tánaiste and Minister for European Affairs Welcome Europe Day
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.