Taoiseach speaks to President Zelenskyy about Peace Summit in Switzerland

The Taoiseach spoke to President Zelenskyy about the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland in June. The Taoiseach was pleased to confirm that he will attend and told the President that Ireland will continue to work with partners to ensure the highest possible participation from around the world. The Taoiseach expressed his ongoing solidarity with the people of Ukraine in the face of constant Russian attacks on cities and civilian infrastructure. Ireland will continue to do all it can to be of assistance.