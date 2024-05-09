Gov. Justice celebrates 500th Jobs & Hope graduates

The dedication and commitment of employers across West Virginia serve as catalysts for positive change, paving the way for individuals to rebuild their lives and contribute meaningfully to their communities. As integral partners in the reentry process, employers play a vital role in the success of programs like Jobs & Hope WV, ultimately shaping a brighter future for the Mountain State. Integral to the Jobs & Hope West Virginia structure are 23 strategically positioned transition agents possessing comprehensive expertise in peer recovery services, regional support networks, workforce development, vocational training, and higher education opportunities. These programs cater to all West Virginians facing obstacles to career employment, provided they are educationally and vocationally prepared. Beyond serving participants, Jobs & Hope WV extends incentives to West Virginia employers through the Jobs & Hope WV Employment Program. This program offers salary reimbursement for wages up to $25,000 or 1,040 hours, along with complimentary workplace drug testing support. Employers interested in the Employment Program can click here for more information. For those interested in signing up for the Jobs & Hope WV program or know someone who might benefit from its services, the journey can begin by visiting their website at https://jobsandhope.wv.gov/. Here, individuals can access comprehensive information about the program, eligibility criteria, and how to get started on their path to meaningful employment.